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Six Dead in Israel’s Heinous Strikes in Gaza

Six Dead in Israel’s Heinous Strikes in Gaza


2026-04-11 04:45:00
(MENAFN) At least six people were killed and several others wounded after Israeli warplanes struck a police station in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza early Saturday, Palestinian media reported.

The strike on the police facility represents another breach of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, according to reports.

The Israeli army had not issued any statement on the attack at the time of reporting.

The assault is the latest in a series of Israeli strikes that have continued to violate the ceasefire, as Israel presses on with its military campaign across Gaza.

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