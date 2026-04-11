Land Transport Affairs Conducts Over 3,000 Transactions In First Quarter Of 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport announced that its Land Transport Affairs conducted approximately 3,049 transactions in the first quarter of 2026.

In an infographic shared on its social media platform, the Ministry stated that 1,004 transactions were related to land transport licensing, while 821 were related to land transport planning.

It further added that 645 transaction were related to road affairs, and 549 were on public transport affairs.

These services included railway safety, bus stop relocations, bus services, road defects detection, directional signs, building permit requests, traffic impact studies and approval of land transport network planning cases. Its services also included issuing preliminary approvals for limousine business activities, land transport activities and car rental business activities.