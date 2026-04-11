Kerala: Lop Satheesan Urges CM Vijayan To Rein In Criminal Gangs​

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 11 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan on Saturday accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) of unleashing widespread violence in Kannur district, alleging that the party, sensing electoral defeat, has resorted to intimidation and attacks.​

He urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to immediately intervene and instruct party workers to end the violence.​

Satheesan alleged that incidents of targeted violence were reported from several parts of the district, including Payyannur, Mayyil and Taliparamba.​

He said the house of T. Purushothaman, a supporter of United Democratic Front-backed independent candidate V. Kunjikrishnan, was attacked, and his car was set on fire.​

Several other houses were vandalised, he claimed, adding that even a wall bearing campaign graffiti supporting Kunjikrishnan was destroyed.​

Wreaths were allegedly placed in front of the houses of supporters, and a Congress office was vandalised.​

According to Satheesan, these attacks were carried out with the knowledge of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leadership.​

He criticised the party's state and district leaders for failing to condemn the violence, accusing the organisation of functioning like a criminal gang that could not tolerate even political graffiti.​

He also alleged that Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers had used itching powder referred to locally as naykkuruna against United Democratic Front booth agents in Dharmadam, the constituency represented by the Chief Minister.​

Similar incidents, he said, were reported in Nadapuram, Perambra, Tanur, Kattakkada and Nemom.​

Satheesan demanded urgent intervention by the Election Commission of India to ensure strong police action and to prevent further violence, alleging that the attacks appeared to be organised and aimed at disrupting law and order.​

Incidentally, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), ahead of the polls, was jolted by a huge backlash when three former legislators joined the Congress-led United Democratic Front, and two hugely popular grassroots leaders in Kannur also joined the United Democratic Front bandwagon as candidates.​

On May 4, Kerala will know who will form the new government.​