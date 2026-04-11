MP: Four Cheetah Cubs Born In Wild At Kuno National Park​

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 11 (IANS) In a significant achievement for India's cheetah reintroduction programme, a 25-month-old Indian-born female cheetah named Gamini has given birth to four healthy cubs in the wild at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.​

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav, described the event as a“Kuno milestone moment” and a proud achievement for the nation. Announcing the news on Saturday, the minister said that this is the first recorded wild birth by an Indian-born female cheetah since the ambitious Project Cheetah was launched in 2022.​

Gamini, who has been living freely in the wild for over a year, delivered the four cubs under natural conditions. This marks a significant step towards the project's main goals of ensuring the survival and successful breeding of cheetahs in their new Indian habitat.​

Minister Yadav said,“This is a historic moment at Kuno National Park. It reflects the growing adaptation of cheetahs to Indian conditions and stands as a testament to the dedication and tireless efforts of the managers, veterinarians, and field staff at Kuno.”​

The birth is being seen as a major boost for the cheetah reintroduction programme, which aims to restore a viable population of the big cat in India after it became extinct in the country more than 70 years ago.​

Cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa were brought to Kuno National Park starting in 2022. PM Modi had released them into the wilderness. The park in Sheopur district was chosen for its vast grasslands and adequate prey base.​

Experts believe this successful breeding in the wild proves that the translocated cheetahs are gradually settling into the Indian ecosystem. It also raises hopes for long-term population growth and natural expansion of the species.​

All four cubs are reported to be healthy and are being closely monitored by the park's wildlife team along with their mother.​

Conservationists and wildlife lovers across the country have welcomed the development as a positive sign for India's efforts to protect and revive endangered species.​

Minister Yadav extended heartiest congratulations to the entire team involved in the project, calling it“a proud moment for the nation.” This achievement is expected to strengthen India's global image in wildlife conservation and encourage further efforts to protect Kuno's unique ecosystem.​