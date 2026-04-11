Well-Being Of Violence-Hit Idps Top Priority: Manipur CM

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, April 11 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday stated that the well-being of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by ethnic violence remains a top priority for the government.​

The Chief Minister visited the Akampat Relief Camp in Imphal on Saturday and met the bereaved family of an eight-year-old girl who had gone missing on April 5 and was found dead the following day beneath the Singjamei bridge along the Imphal River. ​

Singh handed over an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the deceased minor, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Imphal East, Nivedita Lairenlakpam.​

Expressing his heartfelt condolences, the Chief Minister shared the family's grief and pain. He assured them of all possible assistance and said that justice would be delivered soon.​

Addressing inmates at the Akampat Relief Camp, Singh reiterated that the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons remains a key priority for the government.​

Later, in a post on his X account, Singh said he met with the grieving parents and family members of the young child who tragically lost her life in an unfortunate incident. ​

He shared their sorrow, extended his heartfelt condolences, and offered assistance as a mark of support during this difficult time.​

He added that after carefully listening to their grievances, he directed the concerned officials to take the necessary measures to address them. Focused steps would be undertaken to reduce their hardships and ensure that rehabilitation and resettlement efforts are implemented effectively and without delay. ​

He emphasised that the government remains committed to standing with every affected family and ensuring their dignity, security, and a hopeful future.​

A police official said earlier that the girl had gone missing from the Akampat Relief Camp in Imphal East district on April 5. ​

Her body was recovered the next day (April 6) from beneath the Singjamei bridge along the Imphal River. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident and remanded to police custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Imphal East district.​

The minor, along with her family, originally from Moreh in Tengnoupal district, had been staying at the Akampat Relief Camp since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023. ​

The victim's family had reported her disappearance to the Irilbung Police Station, following which a search operation was immediately launched.​

IDPs and local residents also joined efforts to trace the missing child. Police teams from Imphal East and Imphal West districts carried out a coordinated search under the supervision of senior officers. ​

Investigators collected CCTV footage from nearby areas, which helped identify the suspect.​

The accused, identified as Laishram Langamba (28), was detained and later taken into custody. ​

According to the police official, the accused had also been residing in the same relief camp following the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023.​

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to abducting, raping, and killing the child before disposing of the body beneath the bridge. ​

“Based on the disclosure of Laishram Langamba, the body of the girl was recovered from beneath the Singjamei bridge along the Imphal River. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of rape and murder,” the police official said.​

The incident triggered tension in Imphal, with a large number of IDPs staging protests outside the Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East district, demanding stringent punishment for the accused. Security personnel resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.​

A five-member delegation representing the protesters later met with police officials, who assured them that a thorough investigation would be conducted and that necessary legal action would be taken on a fast-track basis. ​

Further investigation is currently underway.​

-- IANS

sc/dan

​