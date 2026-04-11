Mathura Boat Tragedy: Punjab CM Shares Grief With Families

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 11 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday shared the grief with families, who have lost their family members in the tragic boat capsizing incident near Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

Saddened over the loss of lives, the Chief Minister met the next of kin of the deceased victims in Jagraon town in Ludhiana district.

The victims were on a pilgrimage to Vrindavan when the boat sunk in the Yamuna river, with 11 bodies recovered so far and a search operation is ongoing for four people reported to be missing.

Chief Minister Mann said the state has already dispatched teams of divers to assist in rescue efforts, while maintaining close coordination with the Uttar Pradesh government.

Stressing accountability and prevention, the Chief Minister emphasised that the safety and security of pilgrims at religious sites must be ensured at all costs and said he has taken up the matter with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to strengthen safeguards and prevent such tragedies in the future.

During a media interaction, Chief Minister Mann said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the unfortunate incident near Mathura. My heartfelt condolences are with the families, who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. The victims were on their way to pay obeisance at Vrindavan when the boat carrying them capsized in the Yamuna river."

Eleven bodies have been recovered, while search operations are still underway for four missing people.

Emphasising the need for preventive measures, the Punjab Chief Minister said, "I have urged the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims visiting such sacred places in the future. It is imperative that respective state governments take all necessary steps to safeguard devotees at places of immense public importance."

Sharing his sympathies, CM Mann said, "I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, relatives, and friends of the victims. I pray to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and give strength to the families to bear this irreparable loss. The Punjab government stands firmly with them in this hour of crisis."