Russia's Putin Announces Ceasefire With Ukraine On Orthodox Easter
- By: AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire with Ukraine for the duration of the Orthodox Easter holidays, the Kremlin said Thursday, after Kyiv also proposed a pause in hostilities.
The temporary truce will begin at 4pm Moscow time on Saturday, April 11, and last until the end of day on Sunday, April 12.Recommended For You
"By the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief... V.V. Putin, in connection with the approaching Orthodox feast of Easter (the Resurrection of Christ), a ceasefire is declared from 16:00 (13:00 GMT) on 11 April until the end of the day on 12 April 2026," the Kremlin's statement said.ALSO READ
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