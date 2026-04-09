AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) Sees Double Digit Gains Today

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ).

VisionWave is trading up for a second day, currently trading at $6.64, up 14.4% on volume of over 500,000 shares as of this report. The stock traded as high as $6.99 today.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

Two days ago, VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ) announced Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman and CEO of VisionWave, recently delivered a live interactive presentation to an audience of more than 580 individual and institutional investors, advisors, and analysts. The session provided a comprehensive overview of VisionWave's technology platform, strategic direction, and key milestones, including the company's three core technology pillars, VisionRFTM, StratumTM, and qSpeedTM, and its recently announced initial commercial defense order from a Latin American public safety organization.

The full recorded presentation is now available for replay and can be viewed at the following link:



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VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

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