Fluorspar Market Size To Surpass USD 3.28 Billion By 2035, Driven By Demand From Fluorochemicals And EV Batteries SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Fluorspar Market is growing steadily as demand rises across fluorochemicals, metals, and EV battery applications, with the U.S. segment increasing from USD 0.19 billion in 2025 to USD 0.39 billion by 2035.

Austin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fluorspar Market

The Fluorspar market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand from fluorochemical production, steel and aluminum manufacturing, and expanding applications in electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, glass, and ceramics.









The U.S. Fluorspar Market is projected to grow from USD 0.19 Billion in 2025 to USD 0.39 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.83%.

Growing demand for hydrofluoric acid and fluorochemicals, increased production of steel and aluminum, growing production of batteries and electric vehicles, increased emphasis on securing domestic critical mineral supply chains, and investments in local fluorspar mining and processing capabilities are all factors driving growth.

Rising Demand for Fluorochemicals and Hydrofluoric Acid from Different Industries to Boost Market Growth Globally

Due to its vital function in the manufacturing of fluorochemicals and hydrofluoric acid, which are necessary inputs for refrigerants, fluoropolymers, medicines, aluminum smelting, and steelmaking, the fluorspar market is steadily expanding. High-purity fluorspar is becoming more and more in demand due to the rapid growth of electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, electronics, and innovative materials manufacture. The pace of market expansion is further reinforced by growing industrialization, infrastructure development, and technology improvement in both developed and emerging economies.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Grade

In 2025, acid grade fluorspar dominated the market with 61% share due to its critical role in hydrofluoric acid production globally. Ceramic grade fluorspar is the fastest-growing segment, driven by rising demand from glass, ceramic tiles, sanitaryware, and specialty ceramic applications.

By Purity Level

In 2025, high-purity fluorspar led with 54% share as it is extensively used in high-value chemical processes where consistency, chemical stability, and low contaminant levels are critical. Medium-purity fluorspar is the fastest-growing segment, supported by expanding use in metallurgy, construction materials, and industrial processing where ultra-high purity is not mandatory.

By Application

In 2025, hydrofluoric acid production dominated with 58% share due to fluorspar's indispensable role as the primary raw material in HF manufacturing. Steel and aluminum metallurgy is the fastest-growing application segment, driven by fluorspar's effectiveness as a flux in reducing melting temperatures, improving metal purity, and enhancing energy efficiency.

By End-Use Industry

In 2025, the chemical industry held 55% share due to its extensive reliance on fluorspar for producing hydrofluoric acid, fluorochemicals, refrigerants, and advanced materials. Construction and building materials represent the fastest-growing end-use segment, supported by rising global construction activity, urbanization, and infrastructure investment.

Regional Insights:

The Asia-Pacific Fluorspar Market had the largest regional revenue share in 2025, at over 56.20%. Strong fluorspar production capacity in China, extensive mineral deposits, and high consumption in the chemical, metallurgical, glass, and ceramic industries are the main factors driving this dominance.

The fastest-growing region is North America, which is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6.52% between 2026 and 2035. Growing demand for fluorochemicals and hydrofluoric acid, expanded production of lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles, and increased production of steel and aluminum are the main factors driving the expansion of the fluorspar market in North America.

Key Players:



China Kings Resources Group Co. Ltd.

Minersa Group

Masan Group Corporation

SepFluor

Fluorsid S.p.A.

Mongolrostsvetmet LLC

Zhejiang Wuyi Shenlong Flotation Co., Ltd.

Hunan Nonferrous Fluoride Chemical Group

Silver Yi Science and Technology

Shilei Fluorine Material

Zhejiang Zhongxin Fluoride Materials

Chifeng Tianma

Haohua Chemical Science & Technology

Inner Mongolia Huaze Group

Luoyang FengRui Fluorine

Zhejiang Yonghe Refrigerant

Steyuan Mineral Resources Group

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC)

Centralfluor Industries Group Orbia (Koura Global)

Recent Developments:

May 2025, China Kings Resources expanded its fluorspar beneficiation capacity and strengthened downstream fluorochemical integration to support growing demand from lithium-ion battery and specialty chemical applications.

April 2025, Minersa Group advanced development activities at its fluorspar mining operations in Southern Africa to enhance long-term supply security for European fluorochemical manufacturers.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Sustainability & Resource Efficiency Metrics – helps you evaluate water consumption, energy intensity, and adoption of water-recycling and dry beneficiation technologies in fluorspar processing.

Operational Efficiency & Process Optimization Insights – helps you assess productivity improvements from advanced flotation technologies and efficiency gains in beneficiation operations.

Cost Structure & Process Economics Analysis – helps you understand cost per tonne trends across acid-grade and metallurgical-grade fluorspar along with key cost drivers.

Supply Chain Risk & Continuity Indicators – helps you identify the impact of export restrictions, supplier concentration risks, and regional import dependencies.

Automation & Mining Efficiency Tracker – helps you uncover cost reductions and operational improvements driven by automation in mining and processing activities. Global Supply Security & Market Dependency Insights – helps you analyze availability risks and strategic sourcing challenges across major fluorspar-consuming regions.

Read Other Related Reports:

High-Performance Fluoropolymers Market

Fluoropolymers Market

Thermoformed Plastics Market

Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride Market

Adipic Acid Market

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Rohan Jadhav - Principal Consultant Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)