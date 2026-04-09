403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Albanian Foreign Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Tirana: The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania HE Ferit Hoxha met on Thursday with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Albania HE Jabor bin Ali Al Dosari.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment