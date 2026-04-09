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Albanian Foreign Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Albanian Foreign Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador


2026-04-09 06:01:25
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tirana: The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania HE Ferit Hoxha met on Thursday with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Albania HE Jabor bin Ali Al Dosari.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

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The Peninsula

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