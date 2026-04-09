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UN Rights Chief Hails US-Iran Ceasefire, Urges Path to Comprehensive Peace
(MENAFN) The UN human rights chief welcomed the recently announced ceasefire between the US and Iran on Wednesday, expressing hope that it will reduce civilian suffering and pave the way for a more comprehensive resolution, according to reports.
Volker Turk, in a post on the US social media platform X by the UN human rights office, said he hopes "fervently the announcement of a ceasefire by United States and Iran will bring relief to all civilians who have suffered now for weeks and remain at great risk."
He urged all parties to honor their commitments, stating: "I urge all parties to act in good faith and to ensure this first step translates into a comprehensive agreement."
Turk also emphasized the broader regional consequences of ongoing conflicts, highlighting that "it is also crucial to end the pain and suffering brought by the war in Lebanon." He stressed the importance of achieving a sustainable solution, underlining that lasting regional peace, protection of human rights, and adherence to international law are essential.
US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, noting that Tehran had presented a “workable” 10-point proposal for negotiations. The announcement came less than two hours before a deadline Trump had repeatedly extended for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept an agreement or face widespread destruction.
Volker Turk, in a post on the US social media platform X by the UN human rights office, said he hopes "fervently the announcement of a ceasefire by United States and Iran will bring relief to all civilians who have suffered now for weeks and remain at great risk."
He urged all parties to honor their commitments, stating: "I urge all parties to act in good faith and to ensure this first step translates into a comprehensive agreement."
Turk also emphasized the broader regional consequences of ongoing conflicts, highlighting that "it is also crucial to end the pain and suffering brought by the war in Lebanon." He stressed the importance of achieving a sustainable solution, underlining that lasting regional peace, protection of human rights, and adherence to international law are essential.
US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, noting that Tehran had presented a “workable” 10-point proposal for negotiations. The announcement came less than two hours before a deadline Trump had repeatedly extended for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept an agreement or face widespread destruction.
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