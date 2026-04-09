Ensuring Income, Dignity And Sustainability Of Weavers A Top Priority: UP CM Yogi

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 9 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday said that ensuring the income, dignity and long-term sustainability of weavers remains a top priority for the state government, underlining the need for a comprehensive and coordinated approach to address challenges faced by the sector.

Chairing a review meeting of the Handloom Department, Chief Minister Adityanath said, "Weavers are not just carriers of tradition but also a strong pillar of the state's economy. Therefore, ensuring their income, dignity, and livelihood stability is among the government's top priorities."

He noted that weavers currently face challenges such as rising raw material costs, lack of modern design and technology, and limited market access.

"Such challenges cannot be resolved through schemes alone. A robust, result-oriented and cluster-based system must be developed," he said, directing officials to prepare a practical action plan focussed on cluster-based development.

During the meeting, officials informed that around 1.99 lakh weavers are engaged in the sector in the state, with Uttar Pradesh ranking sixth nationally.

The state has a leading position in the production of carpets, durries and mats, along with a strong presence in bedsheets, furnishings, and blankets.

In 2024-25, India's total handloom exports stood at Rs 1,178.93 crore, of which Uttar Pradesh contributed Rs 109.40 crore, accounting for about 9.27 per cent.

Emphasising the need to identify weaver-dominated regions, the Chief Minister directed the development of clusters that integrate production, quality control, and marketing. He said these clusters should function on a value chain model, covering design, branding, packaging and market access rather than being limited to production alone.

The meeting also discussed cluster selection, baseline surveys, preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), implementation and monitoring. The Chief Minister suggested organising a limited number of weavers into registered units within each cluster to encourage collective production and marketing, while also linking them with modern technology, advanced tools and skill development programmes.

Highlighting the importance of design and market alignment, Yogi Adityanath stressed the effective implementation of mechanisms such as designer-cum-marketing executives and design houses or export agencies to enhance product quality and expand market reach.

He further called for greater use of digital platforms, e-commerce and branding initiatives to connect weavers directly with consumers.

Addressing concerns of powerloom weavers, the Chief Minister directed the Handloom Department and Power Corporation to jointly prepare an action plan to reduce electricity costs. He also emphasised the promotion of solar energy as a sustainable solution to lower power expenses and provide long-term relief.

Reiterating the importance of the weaving community, he said a balanced, transparent and practical policy is needed to provide real relief, revitalise the sector and strengthen the foundation of traditional weaving in Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting was attended by MSME, Khadi and Village Industries, Silk Industry, Handloom and Textile Minister Rakesh Sachan.