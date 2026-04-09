403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Marwah Studios Pays Tribute To Dr. Sarojini Naidu, Announces 10Th Edition Of International Award For Working Women
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: A solemn tribute was paid to Sarojini Naidu on 2nd March at Marwah Studios on the occasion of her death anniversary. The gathering remembered the Nightingale of India for her immense contribution to India's freedom movement, literature, and women's empowerment.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair for the Dr. Sarojini Naidu International Award for Working Women, addressed the audience and spoke about the remarkable legacy of Sarojini Naidu as a poet, nationalist, and champion of women's rights.
“Dr. Sarojini Naidu was not only a powerful voice in India's struggle for independence but also a symbol of strength and inspiration for working women across generations. Her life continues to motivate us to promote equality, leadership, and empowerment,” said Dr. Marwah.
On this significant occasion, Dr. Marwah also proudly announced the 10th edition of the Dr. Sarojini Naidu International Award for Working Women. The prestigious award recognizes outstanding women from various fields who have demonstrated excellence, leadership, and dedication in their professional journeys.
The event concluded with a renewed commitment to uphold the ideals of Sarojini Naidu and to continue encouraging women to excel and lead in all spheres of life.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair for the Dr. Sarojini Naidu International Award for Working Women, addressed the audience and spoke about the remarkable legacy of Sarojini Naidu as a poet, nationalist, and champion of women's rights.
“Dr. Sarojini Naidu was not only a powerful voice in India's struggle for independence but also a symbol of strength and inspiration for working women across generations. Her life continues to motivate us to promote equality, leadership, and empowerment,” said Dr. Marwah.
On this significant occasion, Dr. Marwah also proudly announced the 10th edition of the Dr. Sarojini Naidu International Award for Working Women. The prestigious award recognizes outstanding women from various fields who have demonstrated excellence, leadership, and dedication in their professional journeys.
The event concluded with a renewed commitment to uphold the ideals of Sarojini Naidu and to continue encouraging women to excel and lead in all spheres of life.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment