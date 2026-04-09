'Not Today' KL Rahul's Mix-Up Leaves Stubbs Stranded As Delhi Capitals Lose (WATCH)

Delhi Capitals suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 clash on April 8, falling short by just one run in a high-scoring thriller. The turning point came in the 17th over when KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs were involved in a disastrous mix-up.

Mohammed Siraj bowled a slower bouncer which Rahul pulled to mid-on. He initially set off for a single before backing out, leaving Stubbs stranded halfway down the pitch. Despite a desperate attempt to return, Stubbs was run out by a direct hit from Sai Sudharsan. The dismissal was a major blow as Stubbs was DC's last recognized twitter/q30uuSA3JI

- Chandra Moulee Das (@Dasthewayyy) April 8, 2026

Gujarat Titans Hold Nerve

Earlier, Gujarat Titans piled up 210/4 after being asked to bat first. Shubman Gill (70 off 45), Jos Buttler (52 off 27), and Washington Sundar (55 off 32) all struck fluent fifties to set up the imposing total.

Delhi Capitals' chase was anchored by KL Rahul's flamboyant 92 off 52 balls. His dismissal shifted the responsibility onto David Miller, who returned after being retired hurt with a hand injury. Miller launched a fierce counterattack, smashing Siraj for 6, 4, 6 in the 19th over and adding another maximum in the final over to bring the equation down to two runs needed from two balls.

However, Miller turned down a straightforward single on the penultimate delivery, leaving DC needing two off the last ball. Prasidh Krishna bowled a slower ball which Miller missed, and Jos Buttler completed a runout at the striker's end to seal Gujarat's victory.