Global Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market Size/Share Worth USD 10.14 Billion By 2035 At A 7.3% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Disc Stack Separators (Self-Cleaning and Manual Discharge), Decanter Centrifuges (2-Phase and 3-Phase), Tubular Bowl Centrifuges, Basket Centrifuges, Other Types (Nozzle Centrifuges, Scroll Centrifuges)), By Application (Liquid-Solid Separation, Liquid-Liquid Separation, Liquid-Liquid-Solid Separation (Three-Phase), Clarification, Other Applications (Concentration, Washing)), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage (Dairy, Edible Oils, Beverages, Starch), Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Oil & Gas (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), Chemical Processing, Wastewater Treatment & Environmental, Marine (Fuel Oil Treatment, Bilge Water), Other Industries (Mining, Pulp & Paper)), By Operation Mode (Continuous, Batch), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035 ” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market was valued at approximately USD 4.62 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.01 billion in 2026, with a projected value of around USD 10.14 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.3% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market Revenue and Trends

Centrifugal high-speed separators market worldwide includes state-of-the-art separation apparatus, including disc-stack centrifuges, decanter centrifuges, tubular centrifuges, and basket centrifuges as well as solid-bowl centrifuges that are utilized in clarifying liquids and separating solids and liquids and emulsions in dairy, beverage, edible oil, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. The world centrifugal high-speed separators market is rising steadily due to the increasing demand for efficient processing in the food and beverage and biopharma markets, the increased generation of plant-based alternatives, high hygienic and performance standards, the proliferation of automation in industries, and more resource-efficient systems across the world.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the centrifugal high-speed separators market?

The surge in demand for high-throughput separation solutions in dairy processing and drink clarification has increased adoption, driven by the growing global demand for milk products, beverages, and edible oils, as well as the need for waste reduction and product purity. The industry reports indicate that the food and beverage industry is leading in application and increasing volumes are compelling equipment upgrades to enhance yield and compliance. With the increased demand for processed foods owing to urbanization and health trends, processors are now in search of high capacity separators that are small in size to deal with various feedstocks effectively.

The technological innovations have also presented direct-drive motors to consume less energy, built-in water-saving units, modular skids to install with ease and AI-optimized controls for predictive maintenance to enhance its operational performance, sustainability, and footprint. Other motivating factors are an increased interest in precision fermentation and bioprocessing, better access to hygienic, GMP-compliant designs, government regulations and incentives on food safety and conservation of resources in both the developed and emerging markets.

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

As of 2025, disc-stack centrifuges controlled the largest portion of high-speed separator centrifugal centrifuges due to the demand for high levels of clarification efficiency in dairy, beverage, and edible oil refining purposes. They are needed for continuous operation, fine particle separation, and high throughput with vigorous growth largely based on new developments in self-cleaning mechanisms and compact designs (widely seen by processors as critical in increasing productivity and reducing downtime in high volume food lines).

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales by manufacturers occupy the greatest market share and serve as the major channel for customized settings, technical support, and installation services. These channels offer experienced-type process integration advice, validation and custom functionality to food processors, biopharma companies and chemical plants with regulated, high-precision separating requirements and are favored by the industrial sector managing regulated, high precision workflow processes.

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Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Centrifugal High-Speed Separators market, and what is its expected growth rate?

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What are the Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Industry's top companies?

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Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The market for centrifugal high-speed separators is booming in the Asia Pacific since the region has booming food and beverage industries, large-scale production of dairy and edible oils in states such as China and India, a high rate of industrialization and low-cost manufacturing regions. The area has the advantage of large volumes of consumption, government funding of food processing infrastructure and adaptive early separation technology leading to ongoing innovation and the growth of capacity.

In the same breath, North America is also showing high market growth in high-speed centrifugal separators, which is attributed to high-quality biopharma and plant-based protein industries, strict FDA industry standards, a high level of R&D, and sustainable processing. The United States is one of the countries enjoying the high-quality applications in precision fermentation, the first innovations, and renovations in the already existing plants among the industry participants and efficiency requirements.

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