Paratroopers Destroy Russian D-30 Howitzer In Myrnohrad, Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The brigade reported this on Facebook and released a video of the combat operation, according to Ukrinform.

“After the first strike by our FPV drone, the enemy decided that a few branches would be reliable protection. The D-30 in the Myrnohrad area was not saved – it is now scrap metal,” the statement said.

Ukrainian paratroopers destroy multiple Russian shelters on Kupiansk axis

The military emphasized that camouflage does not work against precise aerial reconnaissance and the coordinated operation of strike drones.

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian forces from February 24, 2022, to April 8, 2026, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,306,500 personnel, including 1,030 in the past day.

Photo: 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade / Facebook