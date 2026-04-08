14.5 Kg Of IED Recovered & Neutralised In J&K's Shopian, Averts Major Terror Incident

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 9 (IANS) The Indian Army's Chinar Corps in a joint operation along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police averted a major terror incident by recovering and neutralising 14.5 kg of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near Chitragam in Zainapora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said.

Taking to its official X account on Wednesday, Indian Army's Chinar Corps said: "OP CHITRAGAM, Shopian. #ChinarWarriors, in a joint operation with @JmuKmrPolice, averted a major terror incident by recovering and neutralising an IED near Chitragam in General area of Zainapora in Shopian. The 14.5 kg IED, packed with high explosives and fitted with a remote trigger, was surgically handled and destroyed in a controlled manner. #IndianArmy remains resolute in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free."

Officials said that the Indian Army remains resolute in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free.

Officials added the IED was found along the Zainpora-Chitargam road in Shopian early morning during the routine sanitisation of the area and was intended to target vehicles of the security forces passing on this road.

The IED was safely defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad, which was called in after traffic was momentarily halted on the Zainapora-Chitargam road.

A "homemade" bomb or destructive device used by insurgents or terrorists to destroy property and kill or injure people, IEDs are typically manufactured from conventional military components, chemical substances, or discarded explosives.

They are predominantly utilised by guerrilla or terrorist organisations, as part of asymmetric warfare, urban warfare or in terrorist operations.

IEDs are commonly used in unconventional warfare, often disguised as roadside bombs or in vehicles. Containing a switch, an initiator (detonator), a charge (explosive), and a container, they can range from small pipe bombs to large vehicle-borne IEDs (VBIEDs) capable of immense destruction.

Often found on roadsides, in culverts, or buried under surfaces, they are highly versatile. IEDs are a significant threat to security forces and civilians alike, contributing significantly to casualties in conflicts worldwide.

Security forces often use Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) to neutralise these threats.

Road opening parties (ROPs) of the army and other security forces are moved out immediately after dawn to look for IEDs planted by the terrorists on roads and highways in J & K. This exercise is called 'sanitisation' as this exercise ensures the safety of security forces vehicles, VIP cavalcades and civilians using these roads and highways.