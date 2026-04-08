West Asia Crisis: 7.88 Lakh Passengers Fly To India Since Feb 28

Since the inception of the conflict in West Asia on February 28, after US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, around 7,88,000 passengers have travelled to India from the region as hostilities escalated, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Wednesday.

MEA Facilitates Return of Indians from West Asia

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said flights continue from countries where airspace remains open, but services have been affected due to restrictions and closures over parts of the region, adding that due to restrictions in Israel, Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain, Indian missions are facilitating alternate transit routes. He stated that Indians from Iran are being assisted to travel via Armenia and Azerbaijan, while nationals in Israel and Iraq are being evacuated through Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia before flying to India.

"Flights continue to operate from the region to India from countries where airspace is open. Since February 28th, around 7,88,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India. Due to flight restrictions and airspace closure in Israel, Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain, we continue to facilitate the movement of Indian nationals from Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan to India; from Israel through Jordan and Egypt to India; from Iraq through Jordan and Saudi Arabia to India; and from Kuwait and Bahrain through Saudi Arabia to India," the MEA spokesperson stated.

Advisory Issued for Indians in Iran

Jaiswal also urged Indian nationals in Iran -- where an estimated 7,500 Indians remain -- to exit the country quickly in coordination with the Embassy and follow advised transit routes. According to Jaiswal, as of yesterday, the Embassy facilitated the exit of 1,864 Indian nationals through land borders with Armenia and Azerbaijan, including students and fishermen.

"We are urging Indian nationals who are there in Iran to expeditiously exit the country in coordination with the embassy and as per the route advised by our embassy. We are given to understand that we have around 7,500 Indian nationals who continue to remain in Iran and therefore this particular advisory was issued for them to take advantage of the present situation. As of yesterday, our embassy facilitated 1,864 Indian nationals to exit Iran through the land border with Armenia and Azerbaijan. This includes 935 Indian students and 472 Indian fishermen," he stated.

Emphasising the Government's priority to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian citizens in the Gulf and West Asia, the spokesperson underscored the role of a dedicated MEA Special Control Room that operates round the clock to assist stranded nationals, maintain contact with state governments, and liaise with communities and businesses across the region.

Trump Announces Two-Week Ceasefire with Iran

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and stating that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable. In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump said that the ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal while reiterating that the US has achieved most of its military objectives.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump said.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate," he added.

Trump said that Iran has agreed to almost all of the various points of past contention, and this extension will allow time for a permanent agreement to be finalised. "Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this long-term problem close to resolution," he added. (ANI)

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