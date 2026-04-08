MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SEC Appoints David Woodcock as Director of the Division of Enforcement

April 08, 2026 12:56 PM EDT | Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that David Woodcock has been appointed Director of the Division of Enforcement, effective May 4, 2026. Mr. Woodcock is currently a partner in the Dallas and Washington, D.C. offices of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, where he serves as chair of the firm's Securities Enforcement Practice Group. Sam Waldon will continue to serve as Acting Director of the Enforcement Division until May 4.

“The Division of Enforcement has undergone a significant course correction, restoring Congressional intent by prioritizing cases that provide meaningful investor protection and strengthen market integrity,” said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins.“I thank Sam for his steadfast commitment to serve in key senior roles at the SEC and am grateful for his wise counsel and leadership.”

Chairman Atkins continued,“I am incredibly pleased to have David rejoin the SEC at this critical time, as we continue to focus on the types of misconduct that inflict the greatest harm to investors. With experience as a senior officer at the SEC, global law firm partner, a certified public accountant, and senior in-house corporate attorney, David is a foremost expert in all relevant facets of securities law and has deep institutional knowledge. I look forward to him leading our 1,000+ team of talented enforcement investigators, trial attorneys, accountants, and other professionals.”

“I am honored to join the exceptionally talented team in the Enforcement Division and look forward to advancing our vital mission of investor protection,” said Mr. Woodcock.“My commitment is to lead the division with the highest level of professionalism and rigor as we execute the Chairman's vision and ensure the integrity of our financial markets.”

Mr. Woodcock is a widely recognized securities and governance attorney who returns to the Commission after serving as Director of the Fort Worth Regional Office from 2011 to 2015. During his prior SEC tenure, Mr. Woodcock led Enforcement and Examinations Division lawyers, accountants, and examiners, oversaw investigations in nearly every major area of the SEC's enforcement program, served as a member of the Enforcement Advisory Committee, and created and served as Chair of the SEC's cross-office and cross-division Financial Reporting and Audit Task Force, which was designed to enhance the SEC's detection and prosecution of violations involving accounting and false financial statements.

Most recently, Mr. Woodcock's practice at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher focused on regulatory enforcement, internal investigations, and corporate governance. Previously, he served as a senior in-house corporate attorney at Exxon Mobil Corporation. Mr. Woodcock is also an Adjunct Professor of Law at Texas A&M University School of Law, where he has taught for more than a decade on securities, ethics, and compliance.

Mr. Woodcock earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Louisiana State University, and his JD from the University of Texas School of Law.

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest