Micro Dual EO 40X Hybrid Zoom Gimbal Camera With IR Q818X

Q818X is a lightweight 3-axis gimbal camera integrating dual EO sensors and an IR thermal sensor. Featuring 40x EO hybrid zoom and wide/narrow FOV switching, it delivers high-resolution imaging and precise target tracking in a micro-sized body. Equipped with a high-sensitivity thermal imager and advanced stabilization, Q818X is designed for drone applications in public security, power inspection, firefighting, and long-range observation.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.