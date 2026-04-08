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Micro Dual EO 40X Hybrid Zoom Gimbal Camera With IR Q818X


2026-04-08 03:04:35
(MENAFN- GetNews)

Overview

Q818X is a lightweight 3-axis gimbal camera integrating dual EO sensors and an IR thermal sensor. Featuring 40x EO hybrid zoom and wide/narrow FOV switching, it delivers high-resolution imaging and precise target tracking in a micro-sized body. Equipped with a high-sensitivity thermal imager and advanced stabilization, Q818X is designed for drone applications in public security, power inspection, firefighting, and long-range observation.

Key Features

Dual EO Sensor, 40x Hybrid Zoom

l 5.7mm wide-angle lens + 16mm telephoto lens

l 5x digital zoom (wide) + 8x digital zoom (tele)

l Seamless FOV switching from 66° to 26°

Integrated IR Thermal Camera

l 18mm thermal lens, HFOV 24°

l 640×512 resolution, 12μm pixel pitch

l Three color palettes: White hot / Black hot / Pseudo hot

Synchronized EO/IR Zoom

Zoom in both EO and IR simultaneously for dual-spectrum clarity

Picture-in-Picture Mode (PIP)

View EO and IR images simultaneously for efficient multitasking

DRI (Detect/Recognize/Identify) Capability

l Car: Detect 1000m, Recognize 500m

l Human: Recognize 250m

Intelligent Object Tracking

60Hz deviation pixel update rate

CNC Aluminum Housing

l Precision-machined aluminum shell

l Rugged, durable, excellent heat dissipation and EMI resistance

Ultra-lightweight

Weighs only 210g

Compact and easy to integrate into UAV payloads

l 3-Axis FOC Stabilized Gimbal

l Ensures ultra-smooth and precise imaging in dynamic conditions

Interfaces & Compatibility

l Video Output: RTSP/UDP 720p/1080p, H.264/H.265

l Control: TTL or S.BUS, TCP/UDP

l OSD Overlay: Displays pitch, yaw, zoom, GPS, and time

l Geotagging: Time & GPS embedded in images

l HTTP/SMB Access: Remote file access and download

l Software: Compatible with Viewlink and Vstation

l KLV Metadata: For professional playback and recording

Applications

l Public Security

l Power Line Inspection

l Firefighting

l Aerial Zoom Photography

l Border Monitoring

l Emergency Response

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