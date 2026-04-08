Micro Dual EO 40X Hybrid Zoom Gimbal Camera With IR Q818X
Overview
Q818X is a lightweight 3-axis gimbal camera integrating dual EO sensors and an IR thermal sensor. Featuring 40x EO hybrid zoom and wide/narrow FOV switching, it delivers high-resolution imaging and precise target tracking in a micro-sized body. Equipped with a high-sensitivity thermal imager and advanced stabilization, Q818X is designed for drone applications in public security, power inspection, firefighting, and long-range observation.
Key Features
Dual EO Sensor, 40x Hybrid Zoom
l 5.7mm wide-angle lens + 16mm telephoto lens
l 5x digital zoom (wide) + 8x digital zoom (tele)
l Seamless FOV switching from 66° to 26°
Integrated IR Thermal Camera
l 18mm thermal lens, HFOV 24°
l 640×512 resolution, 12μm pixel pitch
l Three color palettes: White hot / Black hot / Pseudo hot
Synchronized EO/IR Zoom
Zoom in both EO and IR simultaneously for dual-spectrum clarity
Picture-in-Picture Mode (PIP)
View EO and IR images simultaneously for efficient multitasking
DRI (Detect/Recognize/Identify) Capability
l Car: Detect 1000m, Recognize 500m
l Human: Recognize 250m
Intelligent Object Tracking
60Hz deviation pixel update rate
CNC Aluminum Housing
l Precision-machined aluminum shell
l Rugged, durable, excellent heat dissipation and EMI resistance
Ultra-lightweight
Weighs only 210g
Compact and easy to integrate into UAV payloads
l 3-Axis FOC Stabilized Gimbal
l Ensures ultra-smooth and precise imaging in dynamic conditions
Interfaces & Compatibility
l Video Output: RTSP/UDP 720p/1080p, H.264/H.265
l Control: TTL or S.BUS, TCP/UDP
l OSD Overlay: Displays pitch, yaw, zoom, GPS, and time
l Geotagging: Time & GPS embedded in images
l HTTP/SMB Access: Remote file access and download
l Software: Compatible with Viewlink and Vstation
l KLV Metadata: For professional playback and recording
Applications
l Public Security
l Power Line Inspection
l Firefighting
l Aerial Zoom Photography
l Border Monitoring
l Emergency Response
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