NGT Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Jaipur Oxygen Plant Blast Forms Committee For Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 8 (IANS) The Central Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Bhopal comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh (Judicial Member) and Prashant Gargava (Expert Member), on Wednesday, has taken suo motu cognisance of a report, concerning a fatal explosion at an oxygen plant in Jaipur.

According to the report, a tragic incident occurred at an oxygen refilling plant in the Vishwakarma Industrial Area of Jaipur, where multiple oxygen cylinders exploded during refilling operations.

The blast claimed the lives of three individuals, including the factory manager and workers, and caused extensive damage to the surrounding area.

Taking serious note of the environmental and safety implications, the Tribunal said that the case raises substantial questions relating to environmental protection and the implementation of statutory provisions under the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

The Tribunal also relied on the judgment of the Supreme Court in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai vs. Ankita Sinha & Ors., affirming its authority to take suo motu cognisance of such matters.

Accordingly, notices have been issued to the respondents, directing them to file their replies within six weeks.

The Tribunal has impleaded the following as party respondents, namely State of Rajasthan through the District Magistrate, Jaipur Rajasthan Pollution Control Board, authorised signatory of the concerned oxygen plant, and Anand Kumar, Rajasthan Principal Secretary (Environment).

Additionally, a Joint Committee has been constituted comprising representatives from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Rajasthan Pollution Control Board.

The Committee has been directed to conduct a site visit and submit a detailed factual and action-taken report within six weeks.

The Rajasthan Pollution Control Board will serve as the nodal agency for coordination and logistical support.

The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on July 7, 2026.