Vomiting, Struggle Breathing: 4-Year-Old Rushed To Dubai Hospital After Swallowing Coin

It was a frightening moment for a family when their four-year-old son suddenly began vomiting and choking, struggling to breathe after swallowing a coin. What was scarier was that the split-second incident could have turned far more serious.

Muhammad Shahzain Awan was brought to Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital in Al Qusais in distress, with doctors quickly identifying that the coin had become lodged in his upper oesophagus, an area where even slight movement can lead to serious complications.

The medical team moved swiftly, carrying out an emergency endoscopic procedure to remove the object. The coin was retrieved in just two minutes using a minimally invasive technique, and the child was stabilised soon after.

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While the outcome was positive, doctors said that such incidents are far more common than many realise and can escalate within moments.

“Foreign body ingestion is something we see more often than people realise, and it can escalate very quickly,” said Dr Prithvi Priyadarshini, specialist gastroenterologist at the hospital and the attending doctor.“In young children, the airway and food passage are very small, so even a minor blockage can lead to serious consequences. In this case, timely intervention made all the difference.”

Medical experts note that children under the age of four are especially vulnerable, as they tend to explore objects by putting them in their mouths. Everyday items such as coins, small toys, and even common foods can quickly become dangerous if swallowed or inhaled.

Food alone accounts for more than half of choking incidents, with items like grapes, nuts, hard candy, and raw vegetables posing significant risks if not properly prepared.

Doctors added that such emergencies often occur during routine moments, while children are eating, playing, or moving around. In some cases, nearly one in five children between the ages of one and three may swallow a non-food item, with coins being the most common.

“The procedure was complex and delicate, especially since the patient was a four-year-old child. Children typically have narrower passages, making it challenging to use endoscopy equipment and accessories,” said Dr Priyadarshini.

Following the procedure, the child recovered fully and was able to return to normal activities after observation.

Recounting the incident, the boy's parents said the experience was deeply distressing.“He was vomiting and choking, and we didn't understand what was wrong at first. It was a very frightening moment for us, and we rushed him to the hospital as quickly as we could,” said the mother.

“We are relieved and grateful to the medical team for acting so quickly,” added the mother.

Doctors highlight that prevention remains the most effective way to reduce such risks. They advised parents to supervise children during meals, ensure they are seated upright while eating, cut food into small pieces, and keep small objects out of reach.

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