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XAU/USD Analysis Today 08/04: Global Inflation Fears Recede. Is A New Bullish Wave Beginning? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Today's Gold Analysis Overview:
- The Overall Gold Trend: Returns to Neutrality. Today's Gold Support Points: $4760 – $4710 – $4630 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Points: $4850 – $4880 – $4940 per ounce.
- Buy gold from the support level of $4710 with a target of $4800 and a stop-loss at $4690. Sell gold from the resistance level of $4870 with a target of $4730 and a stop-loss at $4900.
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