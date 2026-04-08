US Court Dismisses UBS Attempt To Shield Itself From New Nazi-Era Claims

Deutsch de UBS scheitert mit Haftungsbegrenzung bei Nazi-Konten Original Read more: UBS scheitert mit Haftungsbegrenzung bei Nazi-K

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A US judge has rejected an attempt by Swiss bank UBS to limit its liability over new findings on accounts linked to Nazi Germany. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: US court rules UBS cannot limit liability over Nazi-linked accounts This content was published on April 8, 2026 - 10:02 5 minutes Keystone-SDA

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The bank had argued that a 1999 settlement should be interpreted as shielding it from any future lawsuits stemming from newly uncovered evidence.

However, the federal judge overseeing the case in Brooklyn, New York, dismissed the request on Tuesday, according to the ruling seen by the news agency AWP. Judge Edward Korman said UBS was effectively asking the court to rule on“hypothetical” lawsuits. Without a specific legal dispute before him, he said, there was no basis for the court to interpret the agreement.

“As long as there is no actual legal dispute requiring a court ruling, the agreement stands as it is,” the judge wrote.

+Read more about the Holocaust assets controversy

The question of new Holocaust-related lawsuits in the United States therefore remains unresolved. The issue has been reopened by fresh evidence pointing to links between the former Credit Suisse and its predecessor institutions and Nazi-era accounts.

Credit Suisse ties to the SS more extensive than previously thought

In early February, the US Senate identified 890 former Credit Suisse accounts that may have been linked to Nazi Germany. Some of these accounts – a number of which reportedly remained open until 2020 – were previously unknown. The Senate said they were held by institutions including Germany's foreign ministry, an arms manufacturer and the German Red Cross, according to Swiss public broadcaster RTSExternal link.

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