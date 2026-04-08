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MPC Capital: Invitation To The FY 2025 Earnings Webcast On 9 April 2026
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MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Conference
MPC Capital: Invitation to the FY 2025 earnings webcast on 9 April 2026
08.04.2026 / 14:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Invitation to the FY 2025 earnings webcast on 9 April 2026 Hamburg, 8 April 2026 - MPC Capital AG (ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), an investment manager and service provider in the maritime and energy infrastructure sector, will publish its Annual Report 2025 tomorrow on 9 April 2026 at 7:00 a.m. CEST. A webcast will take place on 9 April 2026 at 3:00 p.m. CEST. CEO Constantin Baack and CFO Dr. Philipp Lauenstein will present the key financial figures for the 2025 financial year and provide a business update as well as an outlook for the 2026 financial year. The webcast will be held in English. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. A recording of the webcast and the presentation will be published on the company's website afterwards: FY 2025 webcast information: Date: 9 April 2026
Time: 3:00 p.m. CEST
Duration: 60 minutes incl. Q&A Sign up for and access the webcast here: Contact MPC Capital AG
Stefan Zenker
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Email: ... 08.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
|Palmaille 67
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 380 22-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 380 22-4878
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNWJ4
|WKN:
|A1TNWJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2305192
|
2305192 08.04.2026 CET/CEST
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