MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Conference

MPC Capital: Invitation to the FY 2025 earnings webcast on 9 April 2026

08.04.2026 / 14:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the FY 2025 earnings webcast on 9 April 2026 Hamburg, 8 April 2026 - MPC Capital AG (ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), an investment manager and service provider in the maritime and energy infrastructure sector, will publish its Annual Report 2025 tomorrow on 9 April 2026 at 7:00 a.m. CEST. A webcast will take place on 9 April 2026 at 3:00 p.m. CEST. CEO Constantin Baack and CFO Dr. Philipp Lauenstein will present the key financial figures for the 2025 financial year and provide a business update as well as an outlook for the 2026 financial year. The webcast will be held in English. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. A recording of the webcast and the presentation will be published on the company's website afterwards: FY 2025 webcast information: Date: 9 April 2026

Time: 3:00 p.m. CEST

Duration: 60 minutes incl. Q&A Sign up for and access the webcast here: Contact MPC Capital AG

Stefan Zenker

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Email: ... 08.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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