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Qatar Media Corporation Chairman Meets Saudi Ambassador


2026-04-08 02:02:33
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Qatar Media Corporation Chairman Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani met on Wednesday with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Qatar Prince Saad bin Mansour bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud two sides discussed media cooperation between the two countries and explored ways to support and develop it. They also exchanged views on several topics of mutual interest.

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Gulf Times

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