SCS Global Services Names John Parker Managing Director Of Energy, Biomaterials And Circularity Division

MENAFN - 3BL) EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 7, 2026 /3BL/ - SCS Global Services, a leading international third-party certification and standards organization, announced the appointment of John Parker as Managing Director of its Energy, Biomaterials and Circularity (EBC) Division.

Parker will oversee a portfolio of programs spanning low-carbon fuels, sustainable biomaterials, circularity, and responsible sourcing - including verification and certification services under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) programs in California, Oregon, Washington, and Canada; the federal 45Z Clean Fuel Production tax credit; Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes; the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) standard; Bonsucro; and sustainable palm oil frameworks.

Parker brings more than two decades of leadership experience across sustainability, water, and natural resources markets. He joins SCS from Tetra Tech, where he served as Vice President of Operations, directing a large, complex portfolio of global sustainability programs across more than 30 countries in Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe. He also led the firm's international Environment and Natural Resources division, with responsibility for growth, global expansion, and technical leadership.

Earlier in his career, Parker directed global water stewardship initiatives in support of the U.S. Government's first Global Water Strategy and managed multi-country natural resources programs in Central America and East Africa. He began his career as a Peace Corps Volunteer in aquaculture in Ecuador's Amazon Basin.

Parker has published research on water resources management, climate risk and resilience, and sustainable food systems. He holds a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy in International Environment and Resource Policy from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a Master of Science in Agriculture, Food and Environment from the Friedman School of Nutrition at Tufts University.

“We couldn't be happier to welcome John to SCS. John's track record managing a large and complex sustainability program at Tetra Tech is exactly the kind of leadership the EBC division needs as it continues to scale globally," said CEO Matthew Rudolf. "His deep operational experience in energy, natural resources, and international business makes him the ideal person to take SCS to the next level and we are thrilled to have him join the team.”

“SCS has spent four decades building the credibility and technical rigor that this work demands. I'm joining at a moment when the stakes for getting low-carbon and responsible sourcing certifications right have never been higher, and there's no organization better positioned to lead,” added Parker.

The EBC Division supports companies and organizations seeking certification and verification across some of the world's most consequential sustainability challenges, including decarbonizing fuel supply chains, advancing circular material flows, and ensuring responsible sourcing of agricultural commodities.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California and celebrating over 40 years in business, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit .

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