MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) California Mermaid Convention returns for its seventh year, drawing international attention and immersive spectacle to the Rancho Cordova community

Rancho Cordova, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

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Rachel Smith

Cofounder / Co-organizer

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Hundreds of Mermaids, Pirates, and Performers to Transform Rancho Cordova in One of California's Most Unconventional Festivals

California Mermaid Convention returns for its seventh year, drawing international attention and immersive spectacle to the Rancho Cordova community

Rancho Cordova, California – From May 15-17, 2026, Rancho Cordova will once again become a hub of imagination and spectacle as the California Mermaid Convention returns for its seventh annual event at Hagan Community Center and Cordova Community Pool. In partnership with Visit Rancho Cordova, this one-of-a-kind, three-day experience draws more than 400 attendees from around the world, transforming the community into a vibrant celebration of artistry, performance, and play.

Recognized as the longest-running mermaid convention on the West Coast, the event attracts a diverse mix of professional performers, hobbyists, and curious newcomers traveling from across the United States, Hawai'i, Germany, and Japan. Its growing international reach and highly visual programming continue to position Rancho Cordova as an unexpected destination for immersive and creative tourism.

From large-scale public spectacles to hands-on experiences, the convention offers a dynamic lineup designed to engage attendees of all ages, races, and genders. Guests can explore swim sessions, costuming workshops, educational panels, and live entertainment, alongside curated shopping and interactive art. Environmental stewardship is woven throughout the programming, reinforcing a message of ocean and waterway conservation. The event is renowned for its inclusivity, especially as a safe space for LGBTQ+ guests.

The event opens with the Promenade of Mermaids, a visually striking procession that has evolved into a regional tradition and media-friendly spectacle. Additional highlights include the Launch Party at Dive Bar in downtown Sacramento, the main convention programming at Hagan Community Park, and the highly anticipated Bubble Ball, where elaborate costumes, aerial performances, and immersive visuals create a standout signature experience and culminates with the most dynamic guest being crowned as the season's“Pearl.”

The weekend concludes with the Grotto Swim, an exclusive, high-impact finale hosted at a private venue featuring a pirate ship themed pool and professional photography. Together, these curated experiences deliver a festival atmosphere that blends fantasy with community connection, offering compelling visuals and storytelling opportunities for media coverage.

Beyond its entertainment value, the California Mermaid Convention has built a reputation for fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment while driving measurable tourism impact for the Rancho Cordova community. The event continues to grow as both a cultural experience and an economic driver, drawing visitors who support local hotels, restaurants, and businesses.

“The California Mermaid Convention in Rancho Cordova is quintessentially quirky, refreshingly inclusive, and daringly bold,” said Kristen Achziger, the Director of Marketing and Communications at Visit Rancho Cordova.“They push the boundaries of the unexpected and novel, drawing the attention of worldwide mermaid hobbyists, seasoned performers, and mesmerized journalists alike, while still providing a relaxed and welcoming experience for all visitors. We are deeply honored to partner with the CMC team and look forward to a spectacular event year after year. We can't wait to see what they dream up next.”

Ticket packages are available and guests will be welcomed into the event, tail or no tail. As convention cofounder Mermaid Ashley says,“Glue some shells to your face and have a joyful time!”

About the California Mermaid Convention

Since its start in 2011 as a small costume parade, the California Mermaid Convention has grown into a three-day event attracting more than 400 attendees annually while reaching thousands online. The convention brings together leaders in the mermaid community and promotes environmental stewardship through clean-up initiatives and educational programming.

Boldly inclusive, the California Mermaid Convention celebrates creativity, self-expression, and community. With a strong focus on representation and storytelling, the event creates a welcoming space for participants of all backgrounds. It also offers an opportunity for attendees to step outside of everyday routines and engage in a uniquely imaginative and interactive experience.

For more information about the California Mermaid Convention, please visit the event website or contact Rachel Smith at ...

About the California Mermaid Convention

Since its start in 2011 as a small costume parade, the California Mermaid Convention has grown into a three-day event attracting more than 400 attendees annually while reaching thousands online. The convention brings together leaders in the mermaid community and promotes environmental stewardship through clean-up initiatives and educational programming.

Boldly inclusive, the California Mermaid Convention celebrates creativity, self-expression, and community. With a strong focus on representation and storytelling, the event creates a welcoming space for participants of all backgrounds. It also offers an opportunity for attendees to step outside of everyday routines and engage in a uniquely imaginative and interactive experience.

About Visit Rancho Cordova

Visit Rancho Cordova is the official tourism organization of Rancho Cordova, California-a vibrant community where over 90 languages are spoken and small-town warmth meets global flavor. Rancho Cordova proudly opens its arms to every family, road tripper, and adventure seeker looking for an unforgettable experience. Come see what makes this destination one of Gold Country's hidden gems!

Representing 17 lodging properties, quirky outdoor attractions, and thriving major events, Visit Rancho Cordova helps welcome more than 880,000 visitors each year and delivers over $325 million in annual tourism impact. For more information on Rancho Cordova, visit our website here or explore affordable hotels here.

Contact Info



Kristen Achziger

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+1 916-460-8204

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California Mermaid Convention 2026