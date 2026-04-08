FORE Awards Grant To Advance New Payment Models For Opioid Use Disorder Treatment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Project aims to expand access to evidence-based care by aligning payment with quality outcomes

New York, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) $473,675 grant to The Brookings Institution

Led by Richard Frank, PhD, Director of the Center on Health Policy at Brookings, the two-year project will focus on addressing financial and insurance-related barriers that limit access to medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) and comprehensive care. Currently, only an estimated 17% of individuals who could benefit from MOUD receive it.

“Despite progress in expanding access to treatment, financial incentives within current payment systems often fall short of supporting the full continuum of evidence-based care,” said Karen A. Scott, President of the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts.“This project aims to identify practical, scalable payment models that increase treatment engagement and retention, improve outcomes, and reduce overdose deaths.”

With a focus on Medicaid and Medicare the initiative will develop an accountability framework for OUD care that aligns performance metrics, payment incentives, and implementation strategies. Medicaid is the largest payer of OUD treatment in the United States, covering an estimated 40% of adults under age 65. The project will prioritize improving patient identification and engagement, increasing delivery of evidence-based treatments, and strengthening long-term recovery support, with an emphasis on community-based care.

Key components of the project include:



Developing practical, evidence-based performance metrics to measure quality across the full continuum of OUD care

Designing payment models that incentivize high-quality, comprehensive treatment, including wraparound services

Developing a simulation tool to help policymakers assess trade-offs and design options Providing technical assistance to state Medicaid agencies to support implementation

Findings will be shared with policymakers, health systems, and payers through policy briefs, technical reports, and stakeholder convenings to inform sustainable, value-based approaches to OUD treatment nationwide.

“By aligning payment with what works, we can help ensure more people receive effective treatment and stay engaged in care,” said Dr. Frank.“Ultimately, this work is about improving outcomes and saving lives.”

The Brookings Institution, a nonpartisan think tank based in Washington, D.C., is widely recognized for its research and policy leadership across health, economic, and social issues.

About the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE)

Founded in 2018, FORE is a national 501(c)(3) grantmaking foundation dedicated to addressing the nation's opioid crisis. Through strategic grantmaking, stakeholder convenings, and informational resources, FORE supports patient-centered, innovative solutions that drive long-term change. To date, FORE has awarded 131 grants totaling $53 million to 107 organizations nationwide. FORE is a nationally certified Recovery Friendly Workplace. Follow FORE on LinkedIn Instagram

CONTACT: Myrna Manners Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts 718-986-7255...