Healthbook+ Launches Healthbook+ 2.0 Featuring Enhanced Paige, The Agentic Medical Partner, At HINT Summit 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthBook+, the clinical intelligence solution that surfaces actionable insights from fragmented health data, today announced the launch of HealthBook+ 2.0 at Hint Summit 2026 in Nashville, TN.

HealthBook+ 2.0 introduces a more advanced and intelligent version of PaiGE, the Agentic Medical Partner, designed to actively guide patients, support clinicians, and reduce friction across the care continuum. The new platform also debuts several key features, including real-time Conversations, clinician-defined Journeys, and deeper Hint integration, creating a more connected and seamless care experience.

“We are proud to introduce HealthBook+ 2.0 at Hint Summit, marking a major step forward in how care is delivered,” said Chris Turner, CEO and Co-Founder of HealthBook+.“Healthcare has long been siloed, reactive, and difficult to navigate. With HealthBook+ 2.0 and PaiGE, we are bringing together data, clinicians, and intelligent systems into one connected experience that actively guides care, rather than leaving patients and clinicians to navigate it alone.”

Smarter AI

At the core of HealthBook+ 2.0 is a significantly enhanced PaiGE, now more context-aware and capable of reasoning across a comprehensive patient record that includes clinical documentation, longitudinal health history, and daily health data. PaiGE identifies inconsistencies, delivers transparent, source-backed insights, and maintains continuity across interactions, eliminating the need for patients and clinicians to repeatedly reconstruct context.

Real-Time Conversations

The new Conversations feature enables patients to ask questions about their health, symptoms, benefits, and care options, and receive immediate, personalized guidance, while more complex needs are elevated to their care team. Clinicians gain visibility into patient activity between visits through contextualized insights, reducing administrative burden, and enabling more informed decision-making.









Journeys

Clinician-defined Journeys extend care beyond the visit, guiding patients step by step in alignment with their care plans. These structured pathways reinforce adherence, improve engagement, and ensure cohesion across the patient experience.

Hint Integration

HealthBook+ 2.0 also delivers deeper integration with Hint, allowing data and AI-driven insights to flow seamlessly into existing clinical workflows. Patients are automatically connected across systems; onboarding is streamlined, and clinicians can access personalized guidance, summaries, and actionable insights without leaving their primary platform.

“We believe the future of care isn't more tools, but a coordinated system that learns, adapts, and actively supports better decisions,” said Dr. Amy Mechley, Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer of HealthBook+.“By moving beyond fragmented care, HealthBook+ 2.0 enables continuous support for patients while significantly reducing the cognitive and administrative load on clinicians, freeing them to focus on what matters most.”

HealthBook+ 2.0 will be unveiled at the HealthHub, an immersive experience hosted by HealthBook+ at the Hint Summit alongside collaborators Remmie and SNC Telehealth Solutions. The HealthHub demonstrates how longitudinal data, AI, diagnostics, and second-opinion services integrate to improve outcomes and care delivery.

HealthBook+ 2.0 will be available to existing customers beginning this quarter.





About HealthBook+

Headquartered in Denver, CO, and Athens, Greece, HealthBook+ is the market leader in clinical intelligence. HealthBook+ helps clinicians, care teams, and employees make better health decisions by surfacing actionable insights from fragmented data. Built in partnership with clinicians, HealthBook+ unifies clinical records with daily health data, including sleep, activity, nutrition, and mood, to create a complete health profile that travels with the individual across every stage of life.

At the center of HealthBook+ is PaiGE, the Agentic Medical Partner that identifies meaningful correlations across complex data and turns them into personalized insights. For people who want to get to their best health, it means clearer guidance and confidence in daily decisions. For clinicians, it means directing patients to the right care sooner and having more time to focus on care. And for employees, it provides a single front door to understand their benefits, navigate care, and make smarter health decisions.

Our AI models are continuously reviewed by a Medical Advisory Board and draw from comprehensive health information, including provider-hosted EHR systems, personal health trackers, and self-reported data. HealthBook+ is committed to the highest standards of security, privacy, and governance, including ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC 2. HealthBook+ is secure and private, putting our members in control of how their information is shared.

Media Contact: Renatt Brodsky ...

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