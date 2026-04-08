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HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro Launches in KSA Featuring Advanced AI Composition for Smarter Shooting
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Alriyadh, 7 April 2026: The much‑anticipated smartphone to launch this year, the HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro, has now finally become available for sale in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As the first Mate series smartphone to debut in the global market after a long wait, the Mate 80 Pro represents a significant leap forward in capabilities. Most notably, the True‑to‑Color camera system is the brand’s most advanced smartphone camera system to date. Starting at 3699 SAR, the HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro is available through Huawei’s official stores and select retail partners.
Delivering accurate colours across challenging and complex lighting, the True‑to‑Color camera system consistently gives you incredible shots that preserve fine details even in low‑light scenes. The larger pixel size significantly boosts light intake. Colour consistency is maintained seamlessly when switching between the main, ultra‑wide, and telephoto lenses, giving users creative ways to capture the world. The telephoto lens can focus as close as 5 cm for stunning macro shots.
AI Composition: Pro Photographer in Your Hand
AI Composition turns you into an instant professional. The feature analyzes the scene in real time—assessing subjects, lines, light, balance—to intelligently guide your framing. It suggests the perfect crop or zoom and overlays subtle composition hints directly in the viewfinder. No rules to memorize, or endless adjustments needed. Just frame your shot, follow the smart recommendations, and capture stunning, magazine-quality photos every time—professional composition, right in your hand.
Setting a new bar in smartphone durability, the Mate 80 Pro is protected on the front by 2nd Generation Kunlun Glass with embedded high‑strength nano‑crystals. Compared to conventional glass, it offers 20 times better drop resistance. On the back, the ultra‑durable vegan fibre offers a silky‑smooth texture that feels elegant in hand. Besides the refined aesthetic, the vegan fibre enhances impact resistance by 5 times, allowing the phone to withstand daily bumps and scratches.
With IP68 water resistance and IP69 resistance to high‑temperature, high‑pressure water jets, the Mate 80 Pro delivers comprehensive protection against water and dust intrusion.
The HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro is powered by a massive 5750 mAh battery, easily supporting all‑day usage. It supports 100 W wired SuperCharge and 80 W wireless SuperCharge for fast and convenient charging. Performance sees a significant 21% improvement, enabling smoother workflows and effortless handling of intensive tasks. Complementing this power, the Mate 80 Pro comes with 16GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and responsive performance across demanding apps and scenarios. The HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro sets a new benchmark for flagship smartphones, delivering breakthrough innovations in cameras, durability, and performance that truly matter.
Delivering accurate colours across challenging and complex lighting, the True‑to‑Color camera system consistently gives you incredible shots that preserve fine details even in low‑light scenes. The larger pixel size significantly boosts light intake. Colour consistency is maintained seamlessly when switching between the main, ultra‑wide, and telephoto lenses, giving users creative ways to capture the world. The telephoto lens can focus as close as 5 cm for stunning macro shots.
AI Composition: Pro Photographer in Your Hand
AI Composition turns you into an instant professional. The feature analyzes the scene in real time—assessing subjects, lines, light, balance—to intelligently guide your framing. It suggests the perfect crop or zoom and overlays subtle composition hints directly in the viewfinder. No rules to memorize, or endless adjustments needed. Just frame your shot, follow the smart recommendations, and capture stunning, magazine-quality photos every time—professional composition, right in your hand.
Setting a new bar in smartphone durability, the Mate 80 Pro is protected on the front by 2nd Generation Kunlun Glass with embedded high‑strength nano‑crystals. Compared to conventional glass, it offers 20 times better drop resistance. On the back, the ultra‑durable vegan fibre offers a silky‑smooth texture that feels elegant in hand. Besides the refined aesthetic, the vegan fibre enhances impact resistance by 5 times, allowing the phone to withstand daily bumps and scratches.
With IP68 water resistance and IP69 resistance to high‑temperature, high‑pressure water jets, the Mate 80 Pro delivers comprehensive protection against water and dust intrusion.
The HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro is powered by a massive 5750 mAh battery, easily supporting all‑day usage. It supports 100 W wired SuperCharge and 80 W wireless SuperCharge for fast and convenient charging. Performance sees a significant 21% improvement, enabling smoother workflows and effortless handling of intensive tasks. Complementing this power, the Mate 80 Pro comes with 16GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and responsive performance across demanding apps and scenarios. The HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro sets a new benchmark for flagship smartphones, delivering breakthrough innovations in cameras, durability, and performance that truly matter.
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