Radisson Blu Dhaka To Host Grand Pahela Baishakh Celebration

Dhaka: Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is set to host a vibrant celebration of Pahela Baishakh on April 14, offering guests an immersive cultural experience to mark the Bengali New Year.

Pahela Baishakh, one of the most widely celebrated festivals in Bangladesh, symbolizes renewal, unity, and cultural pride. The hotel's event aims to reflect this spirit through a day-long program featuring traditional cuisine, entertainment, and interactive activities.

The main event, titled“Rongila Boishakh,” will take place at the poolside and Utshab Hall. Guests will be able to enjoy a wide range of festive foods, including panta-ilish, bhorta, chotpoti, fuchka, pitha, and desserts, in a venue decorated to showcase the vibrancy of Bengali heritage. The entry fee is set at BDT 1,800 net, inclusive of a food or snack platter.

A variety of activities will also be available, including bioscope shows, henna art, face painting, magic shows, and a photo booth, along with family-friendly attractions such as a jumping castle and balloon shooting.

In addition, the hotel will offer a special“Baishakhi Bhoj” brunch and dinner buffet at Water Garden Brasserie, featuring traditional Bengali dishes such as hilsa fish, rice, meat, and assorted bhorta. The brunch is priced at BDT 6,800 net per person, while dinner is set at BDT 8,450 net per person. Guests can also benefit from promotional offers, including an“Eat Four Pay One” deal on selected bank cards.

As part of the celebration, a“Dine and Win” campaign will give diners the opportunity to win couple air tickets from Air Astra, along with exclusive gift hampers from Monno Ceramics.

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