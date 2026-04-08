Global Markets Shift As Oil Jumps And Bitcoin Holds Ground

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Global markets moved unevenly as geopolitical tensions intensified and energy prices climbed sharply. Oil prices surged above key levels while Bitcoin maintained stability despite pressure. Meanwhile, equities fluctuated as traders reacted to escalating rhetoric and uncertain diplomatic outcomes.

Oil Market Reacts to Supply Disruption

Oil prices climbed above $110 per barrel as supply concerns deepened across global markets. Brent crude traded near $110 while West Texas Intermediate hovered above $112 during volatile sessions. These levels marked the highest range since 2022 and reflected tightening supply conditions.

The Strait of Hormuz remained partially disrupted, which affected nearly one-fifth of global oil shipments. Tanker delays increased, and shipping insurance costs rose sharply as risks intensified across the region. As a result, energy markets experienced strong upward pressure and persistent volatility.

The crisis also raised concerns about inflation and economic stability across major economies. Higher energy costs pushed production expenses upward and strained supply chains globally. Consequently, policymakers faced increasing pressure as inflation risks expanded alongside slower growth expectations.

Bitcoin Shows Stability Amid Market Stress

Bitcoin traded around $68,400 and held firm despite broader financial market volatility. The digital asset showed resilience even as sentiment indicators reflected heightened fear across markets. This divergence highlighted strong underlying demand from long-term holders and institutions.

Institutional participation supported Bitcoin 's price as large entities accumulated significant volumes in recent weeks. Exchange-traded funds absorbed substantial inflows earlier, though recent sessions showed moderate outflows. Even so, the overall structure remained stable as buyers maintained key support levels.

Leverage activity contributed to recent price movements, yet Bitcoin avoided sharp declines seen in other risk assets. This stability positioned the asset as a potential hedge during geopolitical uncertainty. As a result, Bitcoin maintained relative strength while traditional markets showed mixed performance.

Equities Fluctuate as Geopolitical Pressure Builds

Equity markets posted mixed results as geopolitical developments shaped market direction throughout the session. Major indices moved between gains and losses before stabilizing near closing levels. This pattern reflected uncertainty around potential escalation and diplomatic efforts.

Energy-driven inflation concerns weighed on sentiment while economic data added further pressure. Reports showed weaker demand in key sectors, which increased concerns about slowing economic activity. At the same time, rising input costs signaled continued inflationary pressure across industries.

Late-session momentum improved after signs of possible diplomatic engagement emerged from international leaders. Markets responded positively to any indication of reduced tension and potential negotiation. However, uncertainty remained high as the situation continued to evolve.

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