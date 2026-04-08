4 Factors Behind Rey Mysterio's Surprise WWE Return Before Wrestlemania 42 Showdown

Rey Mysterio's surprise return before WWE WrestleMania 42 has major implications. From boosting ticket sales to adding star power, his comeback could set up rivalries and elevate new talent.

The Intercontinental Title ladder match initially lacked big names, focusing more on showcasing new talent and high-flyers. With only the Bulgarian Brute standing out as a non–high-flying star, WWE decided to inject star power by bringing back Rey Mysterio. His popularity and ability to deliver memorable moments make the match more appealing for fans.

This year's WrestleMania has faced slower ticket sales, largely due to higher prices. CM Punk even addressed the issue during RAW with a pipebomb promo. Rey Mysterio's return helps WWE counter this problem by leveraging his massive fan following. His presence adds excitement and could positively influence ticket demand heading into the event.

Reports suggested Rey wasn't medically cleared earlier, which scrapped plans for a showdown with Gunther. Now, WWE may be eyeing a post-WrestleMania storyline involving Rey and his son Dominik. If Rey wins the IC Title, Dominik could challenge him, leading to a father-son rematch. This bout would be a full-circle moment, potentially serving as Rey's retirement match.

Penta, the reigning IC Champion, has gained strong recognition since debuting in WWE. If he retains the title at WrestleMania 42, defeating a lineup that includes Rey Mysterio would be a huge accolade. WWE could use this opportunity for a symbolic torch-passing, positioning Penta as the next big luchador while honoring Rey's legacy.