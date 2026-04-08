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US Urges Americans to Reconsider Hajj Pilgrimage Amid Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday advised American citizens to reconsider performing this year’s Hajj pilgrimage due to escalating regional security concerns.
“Per the Saudi Arabia Travel Advisory, and due to the ongoing security situation and intermittent travel disruptions, we advise reconsidering participation in Hajj this year,” the embassy stated. It added that starting April 18, individuals entering Mecca must present a Hajj permit, a Mecca-issued residency ID, or a valid Mecca work permit, and other visa holders are expected to leave the city before that date.
The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, requiring all financially capable Muslims to undertake the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime. The embassy also urged US citizens to carefully reconsider traveling to Saudi Arabia under current conditions.
Reports indicate that tensions in the region have escalated since February 28, when the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
“Per the Saudi Arabia Travel Advisory, and due to the ongoing security situation and intermittent travel disruptions, we advise reconsidering participation in Hajj this year,” the embassy stated. It added that starting April 18, individuals entering Mecca must present a Hajj permit, a Mecca-issued residency ID, or a valid Mecca work permit, and other visa holders are expected to leave the city before that date.
The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, requiring all financially capable Muslims to undertake the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime. The embassy also urged US citizens to carefully reconsider traveling to Saudi Arabia under current conditions.
Reports indicate that tensions in the region have escalated since February 28, when the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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