Unisound U2claw: A Desktop AI Agent Safer, More Token-Efficient, And A Powerful State-Of-The-Art AI Agent

MENAFN - GetNews) What is the ultimate value of AI?

Is it how deeply it can converse, or how many concrete tasks it can help you accomplish?

Today, Unisound would like to offer a different answer.







Unisound U2Claw Desktop AI Agent, Officially Launched.

It is not just a chat interface. It is a full-time digital employee that can think, take action, understand security, and save costs.

Key Features at a Glance

l Desktop AI Agent: One-click installation with zero technical barriers.

l WeChat Integration: Connected to the WeChat ecosystem, enabling commands from mobile and execution on desktop.

l Secure and Cost-Efficient: Enhanced data privacy with lower token consumption.

l All-in-One Capability: Preloaded with 77+ skills covering high-frequency use cases, capable of handling a wide range of complex tasks.

Sign up and receive 500 credits instantly. Secure, cost-efficient, and execution-ready-your 24/7 digital employee is ready to go.

01

One-Click Installation, Zero Technical Barriers

No more environment variables-any beginner can become an AI operator instantly.

AI agents have become increasingly popular, but many products remain limited to“smarter Q&A.” U2Claw has a clear positioning: a practical, execution-oriented desktop agent.

Traditional AI is like a consultant, offering suggestions only; U2Claw is like an employee, directly executing tasks. It fully supports Windows 10 and 11, requires no programming, and no complex environment configuration. Simply visit the official website, download the installation package, wait about one minute, and it is ready to use on your desktop.

U2Claw also supports a custom mode, making it especially suitable for enterprise-built private models, without concerns about data leakage.

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Direct Integration with WeChat and Other Workplace Platforms: Commands from Mobile, Execution on Desktop

Bridging the“last mile” of work-cross-device collaboration is no longer inefficient.

Understanding real working habits is what defines true efficiency.

For example, when attending meetings outside the office, if you receive a contract via WeChat, you can forward it directly to U2Claw for automatic recognition, parsing, and filing.

If group chats become overwhelming, U2Claw can automatically extract key requirements and generate structured meeting minutes with one click.

It supports interoperability across multiple platforms such as WeChat, DingTalk, and Feishu. Even when on the move, commands can be sent directly to the desktop. The barrier between communication and execution is removed.







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Security by Design + Extreme Cost Efficiency: Dual Protection for Worry-Free AI Execution

Contracts, reports, customer lists-data security has always been the top concern for enterprises and professionals.

U2Claw builds a robust security foundation from the ground up. It incorporates real-time system security monitoring, end-to-end encrypted data privacy protection, firewall-level network defense, and multi-layer security checks for Skills. With multiple layers of protection in place, it establishes a strong security barrier and ensures that sensitive data is processed entirely within a local closed loop-eliminating the need to choose between security and efficiency.

On top of this, U2Claw directly addresses a key challenge of large models: high cost and limited usability at scale. Drawing on Unisound's years of AI engineering expertise, U2Claw applies three core technologies-context-aware compression, redundant instruction filtering, and task prioritization-to optimize instruction flows. For equivalent workloads, token consumption is reduced by more than 50%.

Combined with built-in token cost optimization capabilities, the system intelligently allocates resources and filters out unnecessary usage, ensuring that every token is used effectively.







U2Claw is not designed as a one-time tool for experimentation, but as a long-term productivity partner you can rely on-allowing you to handle sensitive data with confidence while enabling AI to take on complex tasks, ultimately freeing up your time and improving efficiency.

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77+ Built-in Professional Skills for Handling Complex Tasks with Ease

No need for plugins. No need to refine prompts. Just focus on results.

U2Claw deeply integrates Unisound's market-proven AI capabilities. It natively connects three core modules-document processing, automatic speech recognition (ASR), and text-to-speech (TTS)-while seamlessly incorporating domain-specific models such as those in the healthcare sector. These core capabilities are powered by Unisound's mature, officially released models and are packaged into modular Skills, ensuring stable and efficient performance across a wide range of application scenarios.







On this foundation, U2Claw comes preloaded with more than 77 Skills covering high-frequency use cases. Combined with an intelligent orchestration engine, it seamlessly connects underlying model capabilities with real-world business scenarios, enabling it to handle diverse tasks with ease.

For example, users can input a doctor–patient conversation via voice, and U2Claw will automatically recognize the content, invoke a medical record generation Skill, and, combined with a professional knowledge base, produce a structured and accurate electronic medical record.

In another scenario, when dealing with fragmented information across multiple platforms, U2Claw can automatically invoke search aggregation and document processing Skills to collect, clean, and analyze data, ultimately generating a complete industry research report.

Supporting Both Enterprise and Individual Use Cases

Everyone deserves access to a powerful AI agent.

With the dual product system of SHOUYA Claw and U2Claw, Unisound is building controllable, auditable, and accumulative digital workforce systems for enterprises, while also creating a more secure, more cost-efficient, and more capable desktop AI agent for individuals and small teams.

This brings advanced SOTA AI agents to every computer and every user.

Promotional Offer for New Users

To allow users to truly experience what a“secure, cost-efficient, and execution-driven” AI agent can offer, Unisound is providing free credits.

During the promotional period:

Visit the official website:Download and log in to the U2Claw client, and enter the invitation code U13U2CNew users will automatically receive 500 credits



Final Thoughts

Technological progress should not increase anxiety; it should free up time.

The original intention behind U2Claw is simple: to let AI handle repetitive and tedious tasks, and allow users to focus on creativity, life, and peace of mind.

It does not need to be seen as a complex technology product. Instead, think of it as a colleague sitting beside you-available 24/7, discreet, and highly efficient.

Download now and step into a new era of execution-driven AI.