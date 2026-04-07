MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Step Inside FEAR: An Immersive, Award-Winning Theatre Event Supporting the Next Generation of Playwrights

PALM SPRINGS, CA - April 7, 2026. A bold new theatrical experience is coming to Southern California this May as FEAR, a play by Matt Williams, returns in a striking new form-reimagined as a site-specific, immersive production for a limited three-night engagement, May 14th, 15th and 16th.

Written by Matt Williams, creator of Roseanne and Home Improvement, FEAR brings a powerful storytelling voice to this innovative theatrical event. Presented as a special fundraising event for the Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival (PSYPF), this production blends immersive staging with a national mission: to mentor emerging young playwrights and bring their original stories to life through professional collaboration. Set inside a transformed warehouse space, FEAR invites audiences into an intimate theatrical environment-blurring the line between performer and spectator.

The production stars Desert Theatre League Award winners Chuck Yates and David Youse, and is directed by DTL Award winner Keith Hoffman, with Sierra Barrick serving as stage manager. Originally recognized with five Desert Theatre League Awards for its staged reading, FEAR now returns as a fully realized production.

Each evening offers a complete, community-driven experience:

6:30 PM – Cocktails & hors d'oeuvres

7:30 PM – Up-close, immersive performance of FEAR

After – Light dinner and community celebration

Proceeds directly support PSYPF, now entering its ninth year, providing mentorship, staged readings, and scholarships for student playwrights.

“As we enter our ninth year, PSYPF continues to grow because of a shared commitment to lifting up young voices,” said David Youse, Founder and Executive Director.“FEAR is not only an unforgettable theatrical experience-it's a way for audiences to directly invest in the future of storytelling.”

The performances will take place at the Cathedral Canyon Business Park, 35688 Cathedral Canyon Blvd., Cathedral City, CA 92234

Tickets:

Artwork by Coachella Valley Artist, Saul Lyons.

PSYPF partners with the Riverside County Office of Education to expand outreach beyond the Coachella Valley and serve students throughout Riverside County.

PSYPF is funded by Anderson Children's Foundation, Western Wind Foundation, Cherry Lane Alternative, the City of Palm Springs, John P. Monahan, Jason Smith and Tom Valach, Tom Hartnett and Paul Reid, and Joe Corner, Kevin Stotts, Eddie Nestlebush, Scott Poland and Steve Hamilton.

Sponsors include the Riverside County Office of Education, Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs (Peggy Trott, General Manager), and the Palm Springs Cultural Center (Michael Green, Executive Director).

PSYPF is a nonprofit organization. To learn more or support its mission, visit .

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