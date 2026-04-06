Bihar: Kidnapped Youth Rescued Within Six Hours In Buxar ​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 6 (IANS) The Buxar Police in Bihar have once again demonstrated remarkable proactiveness and efficiency, successfully resolving three serious cases, including kidnapping and murder, within a short span of time.​

Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya on Monday stated that the district police remain committed to curbing crime and maintaining law and order through swift and professional action.​

In a major breakthrough, the police rescued a kidnapped youth safely within just six hours of the incident.​

The accused had abducted the victim and demanded ransom, but a special police team acted swiftly, using technical surveillance and conducting targeted raids to track down the perpetrators.​

Three accused were arrested during the operation.​

Acting on intelligence gathered during interrogation, the police established a cordon near the Buxar roundabout.​

Sensing the presence of law enforcement, the kidnappers abandoned the youth nearby and fled. The victim was recovered unharmed.​

“Our special team conducted raids at the suspected hideouts of the accused involved in the kidnapping. ​

During this operation, three individuals were arrested in the Gagaura area under the Buxar Industrial Police Station. During interrogation, they revealed that the kidnapped youth was being taken to Uttar Pradesh by their accomplices. ​

Acting on this input, a cordon was established near the Buxar roundabout; upon spotting the police, the accused abandoned the victim and fled.” Arya said.​

An FIR has been registered at the Buxar Town Police Station, and raids are ongoing to apprehend the remaining accused.​

In another significant development, the police solved a murder case linked to a land dispute.​

The investigation led to the arrest of the main accused, along with the shooter and other accomplices.​

Officials stated that scientific methods and evidence-based investigation helped uncover the entire conspiracy.​

The third case involved the murder of a woman arising from a personal dispute.​

Acting swiftly, the police arrested the accused, a mother and daughter. Additionally, a juvenile in conflict with the law was apprehended and taken into custody.​

The Buxar Police reiterated their commitment to taking strict action against criminals and ensuring public safety across the district.