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Talks Intensify Over Potential 45-Day Truce in Iran
(MENAFN) Efforts are underway to negotiate a temporary halt in hostilities involving Iran, with discussions focusing on a potential 45-day ceasefire, according to reports citing multiple officials from the US, Israel, and regional actors.
The diplomatic push comes as US President Donald Trump extended the deadline of his ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, moving it from Monday to Tuesday. He has also warned of possible strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if maritime traffic is not restored.
As stated by reports, communication channels include intermediaries from Pakistan, Egypt, and Türkiye, along with indirect exchanges between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. A US official indicated that several proposals have been put forward in recent days, though none have yet been accepted by Tehran.
The discussions are said to revolve around a two-stage framework, beginning with a 45-day cessation of hostilities to create space for broader negotiations aimed at a lasting agreement. This pause could be extended if necessary, with final terms expected to address issues such as reopening the Strait of Hormuz and managing Iran’s enriched uranium reserves.
Trump confirmed ongoing dialogue, stating that Washington was “in deep negotiations” with Tehran, while also warning that he would be “blowing up everything over there” if no agreement is reached. According to reports, the likelihood of securing a deal before the deadline remains “slim.”
Iranian authorities have consistently denied engaging in negotiations with the US and have dismissed claims that they are seeking a ceasefire. Reports citing officials also indicate that Tehran rejected a US proposal for a 48-hour truce delivered through intermediaries.
Officials in Iran have emphasized that any future discussions would occur on their own terms and timeline. They have also accused Washington of undermining earlier mediation efforts, arguing that joint US-Israeli military actions launched on February 28 disrupted talks that had been facilitated through Oman.
The diplomatic push comes as US President Donald Trump extended the deadline of his ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, moving it from Monday to Tuesday. He has also warned of possible strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if maritime traffic is not restored.
As stated by reports, communication channels include intermediaries from Pakistan, Egypt, and Türkiye, along with indirect exchanges between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. A US official indicated that several proposals have been put forward in recent days, though none have yet been accepted by Tehran.
The discussions are said to revolve around a two-stage framework, beginning with a 45-day cessation of hostilities to create space for broader negotiations aimed at a lasting agreement. This pause could be extended if necessary, with final terms expected to address issues such as reopening the Strait of Hormuz and managing Iran’s enriched uranium reserves.
Trump confirmed ongoing dialogue, stating that Washington was “in deep negotiations” with Tehran, while also warning that he would be “blowing up everything over there” if no agreement is reached. According to reports, the likelihood of securing a deal before the deadline remains “slim.”
Iranian authorities have consistently denied engaging in negotiations with the US and have dismissed claims that they are seeking a ceasefire. Reports citing officials also indicate that Tehran rejected a US proposal for a 48-hour truce delivered through intermediaries.
Officials in Iran have emphasized that any future discussions would occur on their own terms and timeline. They have also accused Washington of undermining earlier mediation efforts, arguing that joint US-Israeli military actions launched on February 28 disrupted talks that had been facilitated through Oman.
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