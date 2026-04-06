MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) ADDISON, Texas, April 6, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Click n' Close, a multi-state mortgage lender, today announced the appointment of Delores Lopez as chief operating officer, effective April 6. In this role, Lopez will lead operations, drive scalable growth initiatives and implement operational strategy across the organization, reporting to Ian Kimball, president.







Image caption: Click n' Close names Delores Lopez as chief operating officer.

As chief operating officer, Lopez will focus on advancing operational excellence, supporting long-term growth and optimizing performance across Click n' Close's national footprint as the company continues to expand. Lopez joins Click n' Close at a time of continued momentum for the company, as it builds on its leadership in down payment assistance programs and One-Time Close construction lending while expanding its reach across wholesale, correspondent and consumer direct.

“I'm pleased to welcome Delores to Click n' Close,” said Ian Kimball, president of Click n' Close.“Her deep operational expertise and proven leadership across multiple functions will be instrumental as we continue to scale the business, strengthen our platform and support our partners and borrowers with greater efficiency and consistency.”

Lopez most recently served as executive vice president of mortgage operations at Titan Bank, where she played a key role in building and scaling the bank's correspondent channel while guiding operations across the full loan life cycle. Prior to that, she spent more than a decade at Supreme Lending, including as Chief Enterprise Risk Officer, where she helped shape a disciplined risk culture and strengthen quality and compliance practices across a growing national platform. She began her career in secondary marketing roles at Benchmark Mortgage, ViewPoint Bankers Mortgage and Concorde Acceptance, developing a foundation in capital markets that has informed her approach to balancing growth, risk and execution throughout her career.

About Click n' Close, Inc.

Click n' Close, Inc. is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and originators through its wholesale, correspondent and retail channels. The company is an industry leader in proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) programs and a recognized leader in One-Time Close construction lending across conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and Section 184 programs. Through its 1st Tribal Lending division-the nation's largest originator and servicer of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans-Click n' Close extends its commitment to expanding homeownership opportunities nationwide.

In operation since 1940, Click n' Close has remained at the forefront of mortgage innovation, pioneering the adoption of eClosings and eNotes. Backed by a strong financial foundation, Click n' Close has the balance sheet and warehouse capacity to support and scale its specialized loan programs, providing consistent access to capital and reliable execution for its partners. By maintaining direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors and servicing its loan programs in-house, the company delivers dependable liquidity, loan salability and an enhanced borrower experience.

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Lindsey Neal

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News Source: Click n' Close Inc.

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