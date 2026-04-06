300 Kilograms Of Narcotics Recovered, Destroyed In Badghis

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) QALA-I-NAW (Pajhwok): Around 300 kilograms of narcotics type“IF” have been seized and destroyed in the Jwand district of western Badghis province, police official said on Monday.

Sadiqullah Sadiqi, spokesperson for the Badghis Police, said that these substances were hidden in a deep well and based on intelligence from the security forces, were discovered and burned on Sunday night from the village of Panj-Baz in Jwand district.

According to him, no one has been arrested so far in connection with the destroyed narcotics.

Officials say that“IF” type narcotics are among the most dangerous substances and are usually traditionally produced from the collection of the wild plant“Yama”, which is then converted into methamphetamine.

hz/sa