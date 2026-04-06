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Israeli Forces Attack West Bank Villages, Causing Injuries, Fires
(MENAFN) Ten Palestinians were injured early Monday after Israeli settlers carried out attacks on two villages south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, setting homes and vehicles ablaze, according to reports.
Local officials stated that a Bedouin community located north of Lubban was targeted, where residents were assaulted, leaving 10 people wounded, including two who required hospitalization. The attackers also set fire to around 10 vehicles and two houses, one of which was completely destroyed.
In a separate incident, settlers entered the town of Qusra and torched a Palestinian vehicle.
Clashes later erupted when local residents confronted them, ultimately forcing the attackers to withdraw, according to reports.
These incidents are part of a broader rise in settler-related violence across the West Bank since Oct. 8, 2023, affecting Palestinian communities. The escalation has involved killings, injuries, detentions, home demolitions, displacement, and continued settlement expansion. According to reports, more than 1,140 Palestinians have been killed, approximately 11,750 injured, and nearly 22,000 individuals detained during this period.
Local officials stated that a Bedouin community located north of Lubban was targeted, where residents were assaulted, leaving 10 people wounded, including two who required hospitalization. The attackers also set fire to around 10 vehicles and two houses, one of which was completely destroyed.
In a separate incident, settlers entered the town of Qusra and torched a Palestinian vehicle.
Clashes later erupted when local residents confronted them, ultimately forcing the attackers to withdraw, according to reports.
These incidents are part of a broader rise in settler-related violence across the West Bank since Oct. 8, 2023, affecting Palestinian communities. The escalation has involved killings, injuries, detentions, home demolitions, displacement, and continued settlement expansion. According to reports, more than 1,140 Palestinians have been killed, approximately 11,750 injured, and nearly 22,000 individuals detained during this period.
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