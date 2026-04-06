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Trump Wants Steve Hilton to Become California’s Next Governor

Trump Wants Steve Hilton to Become California’s Next Governor


2026-04-06 08:04:05
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump threw his full political weight behind Republican Steve Hilton, a former Fox News host, on Monday, endorsing him to seize the California governorship from the Democratic Party in a race to succeed term-limited Governor Gavin Newsom.

In a post published on his Truth Social platform, Trump declared he has "known and respected" Hilton, 56, for many years, framing the endorsement in deeply personal terms before launching a blistering broadside against the current state administration.

"He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell. Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job," Trump said, deploying his well-worn nickname for Newsom.

The president went further, painting a dire portrait of California under Democratic governance. "People are fleeing, crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World. Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so," he added.

Trump sealed the endorsement with an unambiguous declaration of confidence: "With Federal help, and a Great Governor, like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before! Steve Hilton has my complete & total endorsement. He will be a great Governor and, importantly, will never let you down!"

California's gubernatorial contest is slated for Nov. 3, 2026, preceded by a nonpartisan top-two primary on June 2, 2026. Newsom is constitutionally barred from seeking a further term under the state's term limit provisions.

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