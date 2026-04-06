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Train Derailment Injures Dozens in Russia
(MENAFN) At least 24 people, among them four children, were injured Friday when seven carriages of a passenger train jumped the tracks in Russia's Ulyanovsk region, an official confirmed.
Regional Governor Alexey Russkih disclosed on Telegram that the incident involved a Chelyabinsk-bound-to-Moscow passenger service, which derailed in the vicinity of Bryandino Station in the country's northwest.
Evacuation of passengers was swiftly set in motion, Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed.
"Two 300-person passenger trains and buses have been dispatched to evacuate people. A temporary shelter has been set up in the village of Bryandino," the ministry said in a statement published on the Russian social media platform Max.
The ministry further noted that more than 150 specialists and 40 pieces of heavy equipment had been mobilized and deployed to the crash site to manage the aftermath and support ongoing rescue efforts.
Authorities have yet to officially disclose the cause of the derailment, and no information on the severity of the injuries or the condition of the hospitalized passengers has been immediately released. The incident has prompted a large-scale emergency response across the affected stretch of track as investigators begin working to establish what triggered the accident.
Regional Governor Alexey Russkih disclosed on Telegram that the incident involved a Chelyabinsk-bound-to-Moscow passenger service, which derailed in the vicinity of Bryandino Station in the country's northwest.
Evacuation of passengers was swiftly set in motion, Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed.
"Two 300-person passenger trains and buses have been dispatched to evacuate people. A temporary shelter has been set up in the village of Bryandino," the ministry said in a statement published on the Russian social media platform Max.
The ministry further noted that more than 150 specialists and 40 pieces of heavy equipment had been mobilized and deployed to the crash site to manage the aftermath and support ongoing rescue efforts.
Authorities have yet to officially disclose the cause of the derailment, and no information on the severity of the injuries or the condition of the hospitalized passengers has been immediately released. The incident has prompted a large-scale emergency response across the affected stretch of track as investigators begin working to establish what triggered the accident.
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