Kitchen Tips: Peeling Garlic Is A Pain? Not Anymore! These Tricks Work In Seconds

Kitchen Tips: Think peeling garlic is a tough job? It wastes time and slows down your cooking, right? If this daily task gives you tension, we've got some super easy tips for you.

Peeling garlic every day feels like a big challenge, right? It slows down your cooking, especially when you're in a hurry. Dealing with tiny cloves tests your patience and wastes time. But don't worry, you don't have to think of it as a big task anymore. Just follow these simple tips to get the peel off in minutes.

This trick is perfect for peeling a lot of garlic at once. First, you separate the garlic cloves and put them in a box or a steel container with a lid. Then, close the lid tightly and shake the container hard for 10-15 seconds. The cloves will hit each other, loosening the skin. Now, just open the lid and you'll find the peels come off very easily.

If you only need to peel a few garlic cloves, this is the best method. Place a clove on your chopping board. Gently press down on it with the flat side of a knife. The pressure will crack the skin, making it easy to peel off. Just be careful not to press too hard, or you might crush the garlic!

For those who find peeling garlic really difficult, this method is a lifesaver. You just need to soak the garlic cloves in lukewarm water for about 5 minutes. This will soften the skin, making it super easy to remove. This technique works especially well for older or dried-out garlic.

If you have a microwave at home, you can try this trick. Place the garlic cloves in the microwave and heat them for just 10-15 seconds. This will loosen up the skin, making it easy to peel. Be careful not to microwave them for too long, as the garlic might start to cook and lose its strong aroma.