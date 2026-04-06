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Iran Strikes Israel Amid Escalating Strait of Hormuz Tensions
(MENAFN) The conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran continues to escalate, with reports of missile and drone attacks across the region, as authorities search for four Israelis trapped under rubble after an Iranian missile hit an apartment building in Haifa. Israeli military officials have launched an investigation into why the missile was not intercepted.
US President Donald Trump renewed his threats to strike Iranian infrastructure unless the Strait of Hormuz is reopened to shipping, posting on social media: “Open the F**kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!” He extended the deadline to Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (Wednesday, 12:00 a.m. GMT).
Iran’s UN mission responded, warning that Trump’s statements indicate a readiness to commit “war crimes.” The strategically vital strait was closed to “enemy ships” shortly after US and Israeli air operations began on February 28. Tehran later said the waterway would remain closed to the US and Israel “in the long term.” Approximately 20–25% of global oil shipments and 20% of liquefied natural gas transit this narrow passage.
Meanwhile, Iranian military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari downplayed the reported success of a US commando raid that rescued a crew member from a downed F-15E Strike Eagle in southwestern Iran. Zolfaghari claimed Iranian forces had destroyed two C-130 transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters, contrasting with US reports that the aircraft were destroyed after failing to take off from a makeshift airstrip.
US President Donald Trump renewed his threats to strike Iranian infrastructure unless the Strait of Hormuz is reopened to shipping, posting on social media: “Open the F**kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!” He extended the deadline to Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (Wednesday, 12:00 a.m. GMT).
Iran’s UN mission responded, warning that Trump’s statements indicate a readiness to commit “war crimes.” The strategically vital strait was closed to “enemy ships” shortly after US and Israeli air operations began on February 28. Tehran later said the waterway would remain closed to the US and Israel “in the long term.” Approximately 20–25% of global oil shipments and 20% of liquefied natural gas transit this narrow passage.
Meanwhile, Iranian military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari downplayed the reported success of a US commando raid that rescued a crew member from a downed F-15E Strike Eagle in southwestern Iran. Zolfaghari claimed Iranian forces had destroyed two C-130 transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters, contrasting with US reports that the aircraft were destroyed after failing to take off from a makeshift airstrip.
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