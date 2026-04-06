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Trump Pushes Back Iran Deadline Again
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump appeared Sunday to push back — for yet another time — the deadline he set for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while simultaneously escalating his rhetoric with a sweeping threat to demolish the country's entire energy infrastructure if Tehran refuses to comply by Tuesday evening.
In a Sunday social media post reading "Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time!", Trump signaled what observers interpreted as a further extension of the U.S.-imposed deadline — the latest in a series of postponements that has defined Washington's pressure campaign against Iran over recent weeks.
The timeline of shifting deadlines tells a story of repeated brinkmanship. On March 21, Trump threatened to "hit and obliterate" Iranian power plants if the country fails to fully open the strait within 48 hours. Two days later, he postponed strikes on power plants for five days, claiming to have held "productive conversations" with Tehran. On March 26, Trump again pushed the deadline back, saying that he will pause planned strikes on Iranian energy facilities for 10 days, to April 6, the upcoming Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. By Saturday, Trump had reverted to hard-line language, warning Iran it had 48 hours to reach a deal or face "Hell."
Yet Sunday brought another apparent reversal. In an earlier post that day, Trump threatened that Tuesday would be "Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one" for Iran, renewing his demand that Tehran restore full access to the strategically vital waterway.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, the stakes were laid out in stark terms. "If they don't come through, if they want to keep it closed, they're going to lose every power plant and every other plant they have in the whole country," Trump said.
Speaking separately to a news outlet in a phone interview, Trump expressed cautious optimism, suggesting that a deal to resolve the conflict with Iran could materialize as early as Monday.
That optimism, however, finds no apparent reflection in Tehran. Iran has outright rejected a U.S. proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire that was recently transmitted through one of its "friendly countries," a semi-official news agency reported Friday, citing an unnamed source — casting a long shadow over the prospect of a breakthrough before Trump's latest deadline expires.
In a Sunday social media post reading "Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time!", Trump signaled what observers interpreted as a further extension of the U.S.-imposed deadline — the latest in a series of postponements that has defined Washington's pressure campaign against Iran over recent weeks.
The timeline of shifting deadlines tells a story of repeated brinkmanship. On March 21, Trump threatened to "hit and obliterate" Iranian power plants if the country fails to fully open the strait within 48 hours. Two days later, he postponed strikes on power plants for five days, claiming to have held "productive conversations" with Tehran. On March 26, Trump again pushed the deadline back, saying that he will pause planned strikes on Iranian energy facilities for 10 days, to April 6, the upcoming Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. By Saturday, Trump had reverted to hard-line language, warning Iran it had 48 hours to reach a deal or face "Hell."
Yet Sunday brought another apparent reversal. In an earlier post that day, Trump threatened that Tuesday would be "Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one" for Iran, renewing his demand that Tehran restore full access to the strategically vital waterway.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, the stakes were laid out in stark terms. "If they don't come through, if they want to keep it closed, they're going to lose every power plant and every other plant they have in the whole country," Trump said.
Speaking separately to a news outlet in a phone interview, Trump expressed cautious optimism, suggesting that a deal to resolve the conflict with Iran could materialize as early as Monday.
That optimism, however, finds no apparent reflection in Tehran. Iran has outright rejected a U.S. proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire that was recently transmitted through one of its "friendly countries," a semi-official news agency reported Friday, citing an unnamed source — casting a long shadow over the prospect of a breakthrough before Trump's latest deadline expires.
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