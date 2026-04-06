Ahead Of April 9 Polling, CM Vijayan Unveils Performance Pitch, Showcases Left's Governance

MENAFN - IANS) Kannur, April 6 (IANS) With Kerala heading to the Assembly polls on April 9, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday unveiled the progress report of his government, positioning governance and delivery at the centre of the ruling Left Democratic Front's electoral pitch.

Addressing the media here, CM Vijayan asserted that 97 per cent of the 900 promises made in the Left Democratic Front's election manifesto have been fulfilled.

Calling it a matter of responsibility, he said the government was placing its performance record before the people at a crucial juncture when voters are set to decide between continuity and change.

The Chief Minister highlighted flagship achievements, particularly in housing and welfare.

Under the LIFE Mission scheme, five lakh houses have been completed, turning the promise of shelter into reality for thousands.

Additionally, 4.5 lakh families were granted land titles, a move he said addressed long-pending concerns of landless households.

Women's empowerment, CM Vijayan stressed, remained a key priority, with over 16 lakh women receiving financial assistance through various schemes.

The government has also focused on improving the state's investment climate, he said, pointing to measures aimed at making Kerala more industry-friendly while simplifying administrative processes.

In a bid to underscore efficiency, the Chief Minister noted that 82 lakh applications were disposed of in a time-bound manner.

He also cited employment generation as a major achievement, with 3,13,202 appointments made through the Public Service Commission and an additional 2.66 lakh job opportunities created across sectors.

The timing of the progress report release is significant, coming just days before polling, as the LDF seeks an unprecedented third consecutive term in office.

The ruling front is banking on its governance record and welfare initiatives to counter opposition attacks over alleged anti-incumbency and controversies.

With campaigning entering its final phase, CM Vijayan's performance-centric outreach signals a clear strategy to convert administrative achievements into electoral gains.

Whether this narrative resonates with voters will become clear on April 9, when the state casts its verdict in a closely watched political contest.