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California Selects Edelman For $19M Image Campaign
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SACRAMENTO - Edelman has been selected by the state of California for a contract worth up to $19 million to promote its national image, according to a local news report.
The story, reported by Sacramento NBC affiliate KCRA 3, said Governor Gavin Newsom's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), the state's economic development agency, issued a notice of intent to award the contract, which will be funded with taxpayer dollars.
According to KCRA 3, the work stems from a request for proposals issued last month to support a campaign promoting California's economy and tourism while pushing back on“negative narratives amplified online and in partisan media.”
The contract is expected to run from April 6 through Dec. 31, KCRA 3 reported. The report also said Edelman's proposal included partnerships with certified small businesses, which was a factor in the selection process.
KCRA 3 reported that the outlet has requested documents related to competing proposals submitted for the work.
According to KCRA 3, Democratic lawmakers overseeing state spending declined to comment on whether the campaign is an appropriate use of taxpayer funds, while Republicans criticized the effort as politically motivated. A spokesperson for GO-Biz disputed that characterization, saying the campaign is intended to promote the state, not the governor.
The story, reported by Sacramento NBC affiliate KCRA 3, said Governor Gavin Newsom's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), the state's economic development agency, issued a notice of intent to award the contract, which will be funded with taxpayer dollars.
According to KCRA 3, the work stems from a request for proposals issued last month to support a campaign promoting California's economy and tourism while pushing back on“negative narratives amplified online and in partisan media.”
The contract is expected to run from April 6 through Dec. 31, KCRA 3 reported. The report also said Edelman's proposal included partnerships with certified small businesses, which was a factor in the selection process.
KCRA 3 reported that the outlet has requested documents related to competing proposals submitted for the work.
According to KCRA 3, Democratic lawmakers overseeing state spending declined to comment on whether the campaign is an appropriate use of taxpayer funds, while Republicans criticized the effort as politically motivated. A spokesperson for GO-Biz disputed that characterization, saying the campaign is intended to promote the state, not the governor.
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