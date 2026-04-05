War Jitters? Trump Says US Feared Iran 'Trap' During F-15 Crew Rescue Mission

MENAFN - Live Mint) A US special forces mission to recover the crew of a downed F-15 fighter jet in Iran unfolded under acute suspicion that Tehran may have been attempting to lure American troops into a trap, President Donald Trump told Axios.

The episode, involving a wounded US F-15 crew member stranded in mountainous terrain of Iran for over a day, underscores the volatility surrounding US-Iran hostilities and the heightened caution guiding military decision-making in contested environments.

US Suspected 'False Signals' Amid Rescue Efforts

According to Axios report quoting Donald Trump, US officials initially feared that a radio message received from the stranded weapons system officer could have been manipulated by Iranian forces attempting to draw American units into an ambush.

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After ejecting from the aircraft, the officer transmitted a brief message that raised early doubts.

"He said: 'Power be to God.'"

A US defence official later clarified that the precise wording was: "God is good."

The phrasing, Trump suggested, triggered uncertainty within military channels.

“What he said on the radio sounded like something a Muslim would say,” he remarked, adding that concerns emerged the officer might already be in Iranian custody and that the Iranians were“sending false signals”.

Those fears were eventually dispelled. Individuals familiar with the officer indicated he was deeply religious, a detail later corroborated by defence officials.

“It was not completely clear early on, but we stuck with it and verified he was alive and not captured. And those who knew him said he is religious,” a US defence official said.

Survival Against Odds in Iranian Mountain Terrain

The F-15 fighter jet crew reportedly endured more than 24 hours in rugged mountainous terrain in Iran while wounded, evading capture amid an extensive search by Iranian forces.

Trump described the intensity of the pursuit in stark terms:“thousands of these savages were hunting him down,” he said, referring to Iranian military personnel.

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"Even the population was looking for him. They offered people a bonus if they captured him."

The officer ultimately concealed himself within a mountain crevice, enabling US surveillance systems to detect his location. Trump noted that the military had access to“beeping information” that helped narrow the search area.

US Special Forces Operation Involving 200 Troops

The US rescue mission, carried out on Saturday, involved approximately 200 special operations personnel. It followed an earlier recovery effort for the pilot, which took place under markedly different conditions.

A US defence official described the first extraction as:“a bold and quick snatch” conducted in daylight under heavy Iranian fire.

The second operation, targeting the weapons system officer, was executed at night after US forces established a temporary base inside Iran. The two crew members had landed miles apart after ejecting from the aircraft.

“The two crew members were spread apart by a couple miles. Hundreds of IRGC soldiers were everywhere,” the official said.

F-15 Downed by Shoulder-Fired Missile

Trump stated that the aircraft had been brought down by Iranian forces using a portable missile system.

“They got lucky.”

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The loss of the F-15 and subsequent rescue operations highlight the risks faced by US air assets operating near or within hostile airspace, particularly amid escalating regional tensions.

Limited Israeli Support in Broader Operation

Trump also indicated that Israel Defense Forces provided some assistance during the operation.“A little bit” the US President said.

A US defence official clarified that while Israel did not supply specific intelligence on the officer's location, it contributed broader situational awareness. Israeli officials confirmed that one airstrike was conducted to prevent Iranian forces from approaching the rescue zone.

Trump described the relationship in familiar terms:“They have been good partners. They have been great and brave people. We are like a big brother and little brother,” he said.